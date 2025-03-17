Support us on Patreon
Germany ships 22 mine-resistant Vehicles and 15,000 artillery shells in latest aid for Ukraine

Germany bolsters Ukraine with comprehensive military aid including mine-resistant vehicles, artillery, and drones while preparing additional €3 billion support package despite production delays for advanced air defense systems.
byOlena Mukhina
17/03/2025
Patriot air defense system’s launchers. Photo: Dutch Defense Ministry
The German government says Berlin has delivered a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes armored vehicles, artillery, ammunition, and drones.

Since 2022, Germany has emerged as a pivotal supporter, providing extensive military and humanitarian aid. The country has committed billions of dollars in military assistance, including deliveries of IRIS-T air defense systems, Patriot missiles, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Leopard tanks, and Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The country also remains committed to supporting Ukraine, with €4 billion in aid promised for 2025.

The new package includes 22 mine-resistant vehicles, three GEPARD self-propelled howitzers with spare parts, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition for them.

In addition, Germany is sending missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, ammunition for LEOPARD 1 tanks and MARDER infantry fighting vehicles, 5,000 155mm artillery shells, 2,000 122mm shells, and 8,000 120mm mortar shells.

The aid package also includes 50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 30 remote-controlled tracked vehicles, Gereon RCS, and 30 drone detection systems.

Furthermore, two Wisents, one mine-clearing vehicle, two mine-clearing rollers, 100 portable mine-clearing systems H-PEMBS, and two armored vehicles for the border guard have also been sent to Ukrainian forces.

Germany has also provided Ukraine with laser rangefinders, infrared binoculars, MK 556, and HK 416 assault rifles.

The country does not expect a ceasefire in Ukraine anytime soon, which is why it is preparing new weapons shipments, Steffen Hebestreit, the German government spokesman, has recently said, according to BILD.

“All of this will take some time,” explains Hebestreit, noting that Germany’s leading parties had reached a principled agreement on a three billion euro aid package for Ukraine.

Therefore, according to Hebestreit, new weapons deliveries will begin “in the next few weeks,” primarily artillery ammunition.

However, some other weapons, including the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, are still on order and will be ready for delivery in one to two years due to the full workload of manufacturers with existing orders.

