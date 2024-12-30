Eng
Reality on the ground dictates Ukraine to cede some territory, says Slovak defense minister

Robert Kaliniak acknowledged that Russia is an aggressor in the war but emphasized that “Ukraine will always share its largest border with the Russian Federation.”
byVira Kravchuk
30/12/2024
2 minute read
Slovakia's Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak.
Slovakia’s Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak. Source: Wiki Commons
Slovakia’s Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak stated that Ukraine will need to cede some territory, according to the “In Politics” program aired Sunday on TA3 channel.

This comes amid news about Trump’s “quick end to the war” as he comes back to the office in January, which reportedly includes ceding territory to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has termed proposals to cede territory “madness,” though acknowledging Ukraine’s current military limitations in reclaiming occupied areas.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also maintains a firm stance against territorial concessions. They emphasize that such concessions would be perceived as weakness and could embolden further Russian aggression. 

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Slovakia was supportive of Ukraine, providing military assistance and humanitarian aid. However, its stance changed after the election of pro-Russian Robert Fico as Prime Minister in October 2023. He stated that “not a single shell will go to Ukraine” during his tenure and advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the war.

Kaliniak, who has family roots in Ukraine, emphasized that Ukraine’s future foreign policy takes precedence over border considerations.

 “Ukraine probably doesn’t realize the fact that it will never be able to jump and end up between Germany and Switzerland, but will always have its largest border with the Russian Federation,” he said.

While acknowledging Russia as the clear aggressor that “crossed all boundaries, rules, and violated international law,” Kaliniak called for consistent standards in addressing global conflicts.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has previously suggested territorial concessions for peace, while pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico opposed Ukraine’s NATO accession and also predicted Ukraine ceding territory.

On 22 December, Fico met Russian President Vladimir Putin and offered Slovakia as a host place for peace negotiations, a proposal that Putin has reportedly accepted. Fico also discussed gas supplies to Slovakia amid the Russian gas transit ban through Ukraine to Europe since 1 January 2025. 

A recent poll indicated that 55% of Ukrainians opposed any territorial concessions for peace, down from 74% in December 2023. Conversely, those willing to consider ceding territory has increased from 8-10% to 32% as of May 2024.

 

