Russia launches 164 drones across Ukraine: Poltava warehouse burns from falling debris

Russian forces attempted a drone attack on Poltava Oblast during the night of 18 October, according to Poltava oblast Governor Volodymyr Kohut.

Air defense units successfully engaged the Russian targets. Debris from a downed drone damaged a warehouse belonging to a civilian enterprise in Poltava district, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service teams.

According to Kohut, there were no casualties.

The attack on Poltava Oblast was part of a broader assault across Ukraine. During the night of 18 October, Russian forces launched 164 strike drones of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types, as well as three S-300 missiles from Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The drones were launched from Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, with approximately 100 of the devices being Shaheds. Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups repelled the air attack across the north, south, east, and center of the country.

As of 09:00 am, 136 Russian drones were shot down or suppressed, according to preliminary data. Meanwhile, 27 hits were recorded in 12 locations, with debris falling in four areas.

Air raid alerts continued in some regions, with several enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.