Norway further tightens its restrictions on entry of Russian citizens due to Kremlin’s war against Ukraine

The new rules come after a previous tightening of visa rules for Russians in 2022.
byOlena Mukhina
23/05/2024
2 minute read
Flags of Norway and Ukraine. Illustrative image: dia.dp.gov.ua
The Norwegian government is imposing additional restrictions on entry for Russian citizens arriving in the country for tourism purposes. The new rules will take effect on 29 May, the government said.

“The decision to tighten the entry rules is in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” says the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Emilie Enger Mehl from the Centre Party.

Visa issuance rules for Russian citizens were tightened in the spring of 2022 and now entry into the country will be even more restricted.

The rules change means that the police will deny entry to Russian citizens who aren’t included in the exception list. The tightening of the rules applies to both individuals who received visas before the spring of 2022 by Norway and those whose visas were issued by other Schengen Agreement countries.

The minister added Russians who plan to enter Norway for tourism or “other non-essential purposes” will be refused entry.

The government stated, “Norwegian authorities are closely monitoring the situation at the border and border crossings at the Storskog border checkpoint and are prepared to take action if necessary.” 

Norway has been a long supporter of Ukraine, providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Norway commits additional $ 629 million in aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the country allocated $629 million in assistance to Kyiv. This increase brings Norway’s total direct support to Ukraine in 2024 to nearly $2 billion.

