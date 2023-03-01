Ukrainian air defense downs 80% of Russian missiles – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev/ Source: ukrinform.ua
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 80% of Russian missiles, as reported by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev, in a Facebook account communique.
“The current percentage of missiles shot down has changed significantly and stands at 80%. And in some cases even more. Our air defense specialists have become increasingly competent and professional,” stated Naiev.
According to Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev, Russian tactics and methods of using air attack weapons are evolving. As a result, the AFU analyzes each enemy attack and makes appropriate decisions to ensure the highest level of air defense resilience.
Read also:
Belarusian army may join Russian invasion of Ukraine in February – Belarusian Journalist
No immediate threat of repeated attack from Belarus – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander