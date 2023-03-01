Ukrainian air defense downs 80% of Russian missiles – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander

commander joint forces afu lieutenant general serhii naiev

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev/ Source: ukrinform.ua 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 80% of Russian missiles, as reported by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev, in a Facebook account communique.

The communique by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev, translated image/ Source: Facebook, Joint Forces Command AFU ~

The communique by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev, translated image/ Source: Facebook, Joint Forces Command AFU

“The current percentage of missiles shot down has changed significantly and stands at 80%. And in some cases even more. Our air defense specialists have become increasingly competent and professional,” stated Naiev.

According to Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev, Russian tactics and methods of using air attack weapons are evolving. As a result, the AFU analyzes each enemy attack and makes appropriate decisions to ensure the highest level of air defense resilience.

Read also:

Belarusian army may join Russian invasion of Ukraine in February – Belarusian Journalist

No immediate threat of repeated attack from Belarus – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags