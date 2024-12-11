Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US intelligence says Russia may use Oreshnik missile against Ukraine in coming days

Russia may use its lethal new intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine again soon, two US officials said.
byMaria Tril
11/12/2024
2 minute read
isw recent russian missile strike shows new nuclear threat rs-26 rubezh thought what putin calls oreshnik media militarnyi b11673dcccf3647b russia showcased its capabilities dnipro using ballistic missiles alongside putin's threats
RS-26 Rubezh thought to be what Putin calls the Oreshnik. Credit: Militarnyi.
US intelligence says Russia may use Oreshnik missile against Ukraine in coming days

Two US intelligence assessment suggests Russia is preparing to deploy its newly developed Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine potentially within days.

The missile was first deployed in combat on 21 November, striking the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on 21 November. Ukrainian and US sources identified the missile as a ballistic missile potentially derived from the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

A week after the strike on Dnipro, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia was preparing to use the Oreshnik missile system against “decision-making centers” in Kyiv.

The US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated in December that Russia may launch the missile by the end of December or sooner.

According to the officials, Russia currently possesses only a handful of Oreshnik missiles, which carry a smaller warhead compared to other missiles regularly used against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also claimed earlier that Oreshnik’s multiple warheads can penetrate targets at 10 Mach and are virtually immune to interception. “A sufficient number of these advanced weapon systems simply makes the use of nuclear weapons almost unnecessary,” Putin said.

The missile’s deployment follows Putin’s revised nuclear doctrine and President Biden’s decision to loosen restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry has also warned of potential retaliation after Ukraine used US-made ATACMS missiles to strike a military air base in the Rostov Oblast.

The Pentagon has characterized the Oreshnik as an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile based on Russia’s RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, noting it is not technically a hypersonic missile.

This potential missile launch occurs against the backdrop of shifting US political dynamics, with President-elect Donald Trump claiming for a ceasefire and suggesting Ukraine might receive reduced military support.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts