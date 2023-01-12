No immediate threat of repeated attack from Belarus – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev/ Source: Telegram channel KOS_ZSU
Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev, that Belarus lacks sufficient forces for a new ground invasion of Ukraine.
“As of today, the situation on the territory of Belarus does not pose an immediate threat of any ground operations against Ukraine,” stated Lieutenant-General, Serhii Naiev.
According to Naiev, Ukraine maintains contact with its Western allies, namely the US and Poland, and its intelligence services are always active.
Naiev states that the grouping of Belarusian troops along the Ukrainian border “has not changed quantitatively or qualitatively.”
Naiev assured that Ukrainian troops are at ease by gradually enhancing their defensive capabilities and military training.
Despite participation in joint exercises with Russia, the US Department of Defense observes no indications that Belarus is preparing for war with Ukraine.
On Sunday, Russia and Belarus will conduct joint aviation exercises on the territory of Belarus. Russian and Belarusian forces are scheduled to participate in the exercises between 16 January and 1 February.
