Russian fighter jet capable of carrying hypersonic missiles bursts into flames in Belarus

Latest news Ukraine

On December 25, the monitoring group Belaruski Hayun reported on Twitter that a fire broke out on a Russian MiG-31K supersonic interceptor aircraft capable of carrying Kh-47M2 hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-surface missiles.

Earlier, air-raid alerts were issued across Kyiv and most of Ukraine after the two Russian MiG-31K combat jets took off from Machulishchy airfield in Belarus.

