Russian fighter jet capable of carrying hypersonic missiles bursts into flames in Belarus

On December 25, the monitoring group Belaruski Hayun reported on Twitter that a fire broke out on a Russian MiG-31K supersonic interceptor aircraft capable of carrying Kh-47M2 hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-surface missiles.
✨ Christmas miracle: MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RF-95194) caught fire in Machulishchy. The damage received does not allow the aircraft to fly in the near future:https://t.co/8AyjqW6THP pic.twitter.com/egdKepofSP
— Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) December 25, 2022
Earlier, air-raid alerts were issued across Kyiv and most of Ukraine after the two Russian MiG-31K combat jets took off from Machulishchy airfield in Belarus.
Tags: Belarus, Russia Ukraine