Russia considering continuing Belarus training program for its troops – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense says Russia has likely redeployed over 1,000 troops from a training ground in southwestern Belarus, no new troop rotation arrived but the tented camp remained in place, which suggests that Russia is considering continuing the training program with the Belarusian army.

The ministry tweeted:

“As of mid-March 2023, Russia had likely redeployed at least 1,000 troops who had been training at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in south-western Belarus.”

“Although no new rotation of troops has been noted, Russia has highly likely left the tented camp in place, suggesting it is considering continuing the training programme.”

“The fact Russia has resorted to training its personnel under the much less-experienced Belarusian army highlights how Russia’s ‘special military operation’ has severely dislocated the Russian military’s training system – instructors have largely been deployed in Ukraine. Russia likely also views Belarus’s continued indirect support to the operation as important political messaging.”

Tags: Belarus, Russia, training