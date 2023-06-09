Belarusian regiment fighting against Russia and exiled leader to cooperate actions

The Kastus Kalinouski regiment during an online talk with Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya. Photo via Ukrainian MP Bohdan Yaremenko

Ukrainian MPs from the “For a Democratic Belarus” group have held the first-ever meeting between exiled Belarusian leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, where, reportedly, a decision was made for the two factions to coordinate efforts to liberate Belarus.

The meeting took place on 7 June, as reported by Bohdan Yaremenko, one of the MPs from the group.

Oleksiy Honcharenko, another MP who took part in the meeting, wrote that the meeting is “important” and “epochal,” as previously, the two Belarusian actors had not talked to each other, and because “everyone now realizes that [Ukraine] needs a free Belarus.”

According to Honcharenko, Tsikhanouskaya and the Kastuś Kalinoŭski agreed on the following:

The Kastuś Kalinoŭski regiment and Tsikhanouskaya’s office will start cooperating and coordinating efforts to liberate Belarus. The Kremlin occupies the territory of Belarus. This is recognized by both Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya and the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment. There are some agreements that cannot be discussed publicly, but this will be an important step toward the liberation of Belarus.

The regiment, in turn, briefly commented that they had conveyed their position to Tikhanovskaya: “Belarus can only be liberated by force!”

Tsikhanouskaya reported about the meeting thus:

Tags: Belarus, Tsikhanouskaya