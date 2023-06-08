Britain announces new sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russian aggression

On 8 June, Britain announced a new sanctions package against Belarus for its role in facilitating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including import bans and new measures aimed at preventing internet propaganda, The Guardian reports.
Under the leadership of Aliaksandr Lukashenka since 1994, Belarus remains Russia’s strongest ally among former Soviet states and has played a crucial role in facilitating the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Recent developments include Russia’s decision to proceed with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement:
“This new package ratchets up the economic pressure on Lukashenko and his regime which actively facilitates the Russian war effort and ignores Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”
The new package includes import bans of gold, cement, wood, and rubber from Belarus and blocking exports to Belarus from Britain of banknotes and machinery, technologies, and materials that could be used to produce chemical and biological weapons.
Britain says the new sanctions will also prevent designated Belarusian media entities from disseminating propaganda in the UK.
