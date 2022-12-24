Russia is unlikely to attack Ukraine from Belarus – Ukraine’s spy chief

Belarus deploys armed forces closer to the Ukrainian border. Photo: Belaruski Hayun/Telegram

The maneuvers of Russian and Belarusian forces along the northern borders of Ukraine aim at diverting the Ukrainian army from the combat zone in the southeast of the country, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the New York Times.

“These are elements of disinformation campaigns,” Budanov said.

The Russian military activity to the north in Belarus shows no signs of renewed advance toward Ukraine and is most likely to be a feint, Budanov added.

Russia has been bolstering its military bases in Belarus with conscripts for weeks moving troops by rail back and forth, which raises concerns that the Russian leadership might be planning a second invasion of Ukraine from the north.

Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 from nine directions simultaneously. The advance of the Russian forces toward Kyiv lstarted from the territory of Belarus last winter.

