Russia is unlikely to attack Ukraine from Belarus – Ukraine’s spy chief

Belarus deploys forces closer to Ukraine

Belarus deploys armed forces closer to the Ukrainian border. Photo: Belaruski Hayun/Telegram 

Latest news Ukraine

The maneuvers of Russian and Belarusian forces along the northern borders of Ukraine aim at diverting the Ukrainian army from the combat zone in the southeast of the country, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the New York Times.

“These are elements of disinformation campaigns,” Budanov said.

The Russian military activity to the north in Belarus shows no signs of renewed advance toward Ukraine and is most likely to be a feint, Budanov added.

Russia has been bolstering its military bases in Belarus with conscripts for weeks moving troops by rail back and forth, which raises concerns that the Russian leadership might be planning a second invasion of Ukraine from the north.

Belarus moves military gear amid fears of new Russian attack on Ukraine – Reuters

Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 from nine directions simultaneously. The advance of the Russian forces toward Kyiv lstarted from the territory of Belarus last winter.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags