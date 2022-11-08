Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated 77,170 Russian occupiers – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated another 710 Russian occupiers in the past 24h, the total losses of Russian invaders currently amount to 77,170 dead invaders, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian occupiers suffered the most significiant losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The total combat losses of Russian invaders from 24.02 to 08.11 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel – about 77,170 (+710) people were liquidated,
  • tanks ‒ 2786 (+15) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 5,654 (+24) units,
  • artillery systems – 1791 (+9) units,
  • RSZV – 391 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 203 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 278 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 260 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 1476 (+4),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 399 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4216 (+17) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 159 (+2).
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags