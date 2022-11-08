Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated 77,170 Russian occupiers – Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated another 710 Russian occupiers in the past 24h, the total losses of Russian invaders currently amount to 77,170 dead invaders, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian occupiers suffered the most significiant losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The total combat losses of Russian invaders from 24.02 to 08.11 approximately amounted to:

personnel – about 77,170 (+710) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2786 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 5,654 (+24) units,

artillery systems – 1791 (+9) units,

RSZV – 391 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 203 (+1) units,

aircraft – 278 (+1) units,

helicopters – 260 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 1476 (+4),

cruise missiles ‒ 399 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4216 (+17) units,

special equipment ‒ 159 (+2).