Russia lost some 630 troops, 10 tanks, 10 artillery pieces, 14 drones on Nov 15 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the November 16 morning assessments by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost a total of 82,710 troops during its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine with some 630 Russian soldiers eliminated on 15 November.
According to the General Staff, the Russian losses in equipment are as follows:
- tanks: 2871 (+10 on Nov 15)
- armored vehicles: 5797 (+24)
- artillery systems: 1860 (+10)
- MLRS: 393 (+0)
- anti-aircraft warfare systems: 209 (+1)
- aircraft: 278 (+0)
- helicopters: 261 (+0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs: 1525 (+14)
- cruise missiles: 474 (+75)
- warships/boats: 16 (+0)
- transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4360 (+9)
- special equipment: 160 (+0)
“Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Bakhmut directions,” the Staff wrote.
