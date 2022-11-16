Russia lost some 630 troops, 10 tanks, 10 artillery pieces, 14 drones on Nov 15 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the November 16 morning assessments by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost a total of 82,710 troops during its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine with some 630 Russian soldiers eliminated on 15 November.

According to the General Staff, the Russian losses in equipment are as follows:

  • tanks: 2871 (+10 on Nov 15)
  • armored vehicles: 5797 (+24)
  • artillery systems: 1860 (+10)
  • MLRS: 393 (+0)
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems: 209 (+1)
  • aircraft: 278 (+0)
  • helicopters: 261 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAVs: 1525 (+14)
  • cruise missiles: 474 (+75)
  • warships/boats: 16 (+0)
  • transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4360 (+9)
  • special equipment: 160 (+0)

“Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Bakhmut directions,” the Staff wrote.

