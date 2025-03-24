Support us on Patreon
HIMARS strike destroys four Russian military helicopters in Belgorod Oblast

Each projectile deployed contained approximately 180,000 tungsten fragments, effectively neutralizing helicopters that Ukrainian military officials say were strategically positioned for surprise attacks on their forces.
24/03/2025
24/03/2025
Ukrainian special forces destroyed four Russian attack and transport helicopters in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.
Ukrainian forces conducted a successful missile strike against Russian military helicopters stationed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Following the withdrawal from most of the Sudzhansky district in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which Ukrainian forces had held since August 2024, Ukraine initiated a surprise offensive into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. This operation aims to preemptively counter Russian troop concentrations along Ukraine’s Sumy border and prevent potential new fronts.

The attack destroyed two Ka-52 attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transport helicopters. According to Ukrainian military sources, the Ka-52s were primarily used for reconnaissance and ground attack missions, while the Mi-8s served logistical purposes, transporting personnel and cargo and providing ground operation support.

The operation coordinated with Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, rocket forces, and artillery units, targeted a camouflaged Russian helicopter staging area, according to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike utilized US-supplied HIMARS artillery system munitions, each containing approximately 180,000 tungsten fragments.

“All helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes in the enemy’s rear, where the enemy had created a forward staging area for aviation,” the Special Operations Forces stated in their report.

Such staging areas are strategically valuable, offering camouflaged positions for the rapid movement of aircraft or surprise attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike’s effectiveness in a subsequent update, adjusting their official count of Russian helicopter losses since February 2022 from 331 to 335.

