Ukrainian forces conducted a successful missile strike against Russian military helicopters stationed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

​Following the withdrawal from most of the Sudzhansky district in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which Ukrainian forces had held since August 2024, Ukraine initiated a surprise offensive into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. This operation aims to preemptively counter Russian troop concentrations along Ukraine’s Sumy border and prevent potential new fronts.

The attack destroyed two Ka-52 attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transport helicopters. According to Ukrainian military sources, the Ka-52s were primarily used for reconnaissance and ground attack missions, while the Mi-8s served logistical purposes, transporting personnel and cargo and providing ground operation support.

Ukrainian special forces destroyed four Russian attack and transport helicopters in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.



The strike utilized US-supplied HIMARS munitions containing 180,000 tungsten fragments.



The Ka-52 attack helicopters were primarily used for reconnaissance and ground… pic.twitter.com/ei9iQ9mjyn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 24, 2025

The operation coordinated with Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, rocket forces, and artillery units, targeted a camouflaged Russian helicopter staging area, according to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike utilized US-supplied HIMARS artillery system munitions, each containing approximately 180,000 tungsten fragments.

“All helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes in the enemy’s rear, where the enemy had created a forward staging area for aviation,” the Special Operations Forces stated in their report.

Such staging areas are strategically valuable, offering camouflaged positions for the rapid movement of aircraft or surprise attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike’s effectiveness in a subsequent update, adjusting their official count of Russian helicopter losses since February 2022 from 331 to 335.