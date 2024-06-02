Russia launched 1,000 strikes against Ukraine in the past week

Over the past week alone, Russian forces have launched nearly 1,000 strikes using various types of missiles, KAB bombs, and attack drones, reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He emphasized the urgent need for international support to defend against the relentless attacks. “Total disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread,” Zelenskyy declared.

pic.twitter.com/tTLlG8RWOG — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 2, 2024

Zelenskyy stressed the critical need for bolstered air defense systems to protect lives in Ukraine. “Protecting life in Ukraine with a sufficient number of air defense systems, providing our soldiers with the necessary weapons of the required range, and exerting pressure on the terrorist state so that Russia does not have time to adapt is the way to bring peace closer,” he stated.

The Ukrainian President underscored the importance of defeating Russian terror, calling on the global community to ensure this outcome. “Russian terror must lose. The world is capable of ensuring this,” he affirmed.

