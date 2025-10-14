Russia bombs hospital housing over 100 patients, keeps targeting power grid in Kirovohrad Oblast and Kharkiv

Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy network overnight on 13–14 October, damaging sites in Kirovohrad Oblast and Kharkiv. Russia's guided bomb struck a Kharkiv hospital, injuring six and forcing over 100 patients to evacuate. Power cuts and transport disruptions were reported, while 62 civilians were injured in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours. Russia's drone attack continued into the morning.

Russia continues its terror campaign against Ukraine , striking the power grid ahead of the cold season and targeting civilian infrastructure in an attempt to break Ukrainian resistance. Every day, Moscow strikes across Ukraine — launching drones and missiles at rear cities, dropping guided bombs on those closer to the front, and shelling frontline areas with artillery.

Railway disruptions in Kirovohrad Oblast after energy strikes

The Russian drone attack disrupted suburban rail services. Ukrzaliznytsia announced on its Telegram channel that five commuter trains would operate on altered routes, skipping the earlier stop at Tymkove station. In addition, two more suburban trains were temporarily suspended.

Kharkiv: Energy infrastructure targeted, hospital bombed, dozens injured

In a separate strike late on 13 October, Russia targeted Kharkiv City with drone and guided bombs. Kharkiv Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov reported shortly after midnight that Russian forces hit a hospital in Saltivskyi District with a bomb. Six people were injured by broken glass. Russia also targeted emergy infrastructure. Later update noted that Russia targeted Kharkiv Oblast with 2 KAB guided bombs, 17 long-range drones, and four FPV drones.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said a guided bomb struck the hospital compound, injuring six people with shattered glass and causing 57 patients to suffer acute stress reactions. All patients were relocated.

Medical director Oleksii Dotsenko told Suspilne that at the time of the attack, over 100 patients were inside the building.

“There were 76 patients on the first and second floors, and 37 or 38 on the third,” he said. “There are injured, but not severely. All were moved to the main hospital building.”

He added that windows were blown out, furniture, and doors destroyed, and a recently renovated ward was left in ruins.

Hospital patient Oleksandr Kuts—one of those injured by shattered windows—described the blast to Suspilne:

“We must have flown out along with the window. The bed was right there — the explosion went off, and I started crawling to the exit,” the wounded man recalls.

Another patient, Nataliia Nikitiuk, said,

“It was very loud. The doors flew off. [...] Luckily, my room faced the other side.”

The hospital treated patients with endocrine diseases, including diabetes.

That night, at least three districts in Kharkiv lost electricity following the strike.

62 injured in Kharkiv Oblast

Later, Syniehubov updated that during the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and eight settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were struck.

Russian attacks injured a total of 62 people, including men aged 79 and 68, and women aged 75, 73, 44, 69, and 74 in Kharkiv city. Fifty hospital patients suffered acute stress responses. In Kupiansk, women aged 78, 58, and 71, and men aged 57 and 72 were also injured.

Russian strikes damaged a dormitory, a factory, a school building, the hospital, a utility structure, two non-residential buildings, power lines, and 24 cars in Kharkiv.

In Kupiansk Raion, a car in Blahodativka, a house in Kupiansk, and two homes and two utility buildings in Velykyi Burluk were hit. In Kharkiv Raion, a house in Kozacha Lopan was damaged.

Syniehubov added that electricity supply was restored to all consumers after the attack.

Russian drone attack hits critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast

Overnight on 14 October, Russian forces launched a drone strike on critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, damaging buildings in the Dolynska and Novoprazka communities. The head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, said there were no casualties. However, five populated areas were left without electricity. In his statement on Facebook, Raikovych wrote:

“Preliminarily, no fatalities. Buildings are damaged. Five settlements remain without electricity. Fires at the facilities were extinguished.”

Oksana Korol, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kirovohrad Oblast, told Suspilne that 34 firefighters and seven fire engines responded to the scene. The regional air raid alert began at 00:36 in Kropyvnytskyi Raion, then extended to Dolynskyi, and ended at 01:45.

Air Force: 96 drones launched, 69 intercepted or suppressed

At 08:30 on 14 October, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 96 drones overnight, including explosive Shahed and decoy Gerbera. Launch points included Millerovo, Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. Around 60 drones were Shaheds.

According to the official statement on the Air Force’s Telegram channel, Ukrainian defenses downed or jammed 69 drones across the north, south, east, and center of the country. Drone strikes hit seven locations directly, while debris from intercepted drones fell in one additional location.

The report emphasized that the air assault was ongoing as of 08:38, with several drones still in Ukrainian airspace. The Air Force urged civilians to observe safety protocols during continued attacks.