Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1131: Trump’s “lifetime-reparations” minerals deal faces Ukrainian pushback

Exclusives

Putin just shot himself in the foot with his Black Sea diplomacy. Russia set its own trap by putting Black Sea ceasefire with Ukraine on the negotiation table.

How Putin’s reality-twisting machine grooms Russians for 161,000 war crimes in Ukraine. For the price of a monthly gas bill, Russia runs a reality-warping machine that breeds killers at home before topping Billboard charts and Musk’s Twitter feed.

Ukraine seeks changes to Trump’s proposed “lifetime-reparations” minerals deal. The proposed deal with Ukraine would place a US-majority board in charge of Ukrainian resources and reclassify US aid as loans.

Military

Russian attacks continue daily despite US ceasefire proposal, says Zelenskyy. In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, citing daily drone strikes, artillery, and ballistic missile assaults in response to calls for a ceasefire, and urged for increased sanctions and stronger air defense support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense downs 2,328 Russia’s Shahed drones in March amid Trump’s push for peace talks. Russian forces are strategically shifting air assault patterns to saturate local defense systems, while Trump’s administration pushes for peace negotiations and considers lifting sanctions on Russia.

“Oh my God. Thanks a lot. Bye”: Biden was angered by “Moskva” sinking. The administration also complained about the “breach of trust”

Russians relocating air defenses, jammers from Crimea to Kherson Oblast, partisans say. The ATESH movement attributes the high Russian losses, which resulted in equipment transfers, to local residents sharing coordinates of Russian targets with Ukraine.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine seeks to localize European air defense systems and missiles. As the Russo-Ukrainian war rages on, Ukraine is focused on both securing Western military assistance and expanding its own defense industry, including missile and drone technology, artillery, and electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine tests FPV drone targeting anti-drone electronic warfare systems. The system detects and locates signal emitters, enabling targeted suicide attack on them by the same drone.

Forbes: What happens when you lose 20,000 armored vehicles? Russia straps anti-drone screens to 75-year-old Stalin trucks. As Russia struggles to replenish its fleet of destroyed military vehicles, the GAZ-69—a 1950s Soviet design—has been spotted on the frontlines of Ukraine.

International

European security system “impossible without Ukraine,” says Lithuanian MEP. Lithuanian MEP Petras Auštrevičius states that a European defense alliance is impossible without Ukraine, highlighting Kyiv’s role as the EU’s most strategic and reliable partner in securing Europe’s future security framework.

Stubb pushes ceasefire deadline as Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Russian oil if bloodshed in Ukraine does not stop. Finnish President reveals Trump’s patience with Russia is “running out” while emphasizing that Putin “only understands strength” and cannot be trusted to honor agreements without significant enforcement mechanisms.

Harvard expert says Russia could annex seven former Soviet states “within hours” if Ukraine falls. Harvard Kennedy School expert warns Putin seeks USSR revival by targeting Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, and Central Asian states.

Airbus chairman warns Putin may plan to seize Suwałki Corridor using Crimea invasion playbook. Airbus chairman warns Putin sees a window of opportunity to attack NATO amid US-Europe tensions and Russia’s unsustainable war economy, with the strategic Suwałki Corridor as the likely target.

North Korean POWs in Ukraine reveal 40-hectare Seoul replica military base just 65 km from South Korean border.

Baltic nations concerned Ukraine ceasefire would increase Russian threat to them. Baltic defense ministers warn Moscow plans to rearm and redeploy forces northward after a Ukraine ceasefire, heightening security risks for NATO’s northeastern border.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

“This pain will never cease”: Ukraine marks three years since Bucha’s liberation, honoring victims. Ukraine commemorated the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian occupation, honoring the victims of the massacre and paying tribute to the defenders who freed the city.

Rubio confirms US halts program tracking 30,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Yale researchers’ database documenting Russia’s systematic deportation of Ukrainian children will be transferred to international authorities as Trump administration terminates nearly all foreign aid programs.

Day of mourning declared in Dnipro as Russian air attack kills four, injures 28. Over the past day and night, Russian struck Kryvyi Rih with a missile, and focused their drone attacks on Dnipro and Kharkiv, killing six civilians, and injuring 71 others.

Russian drones kill two civilians in Kharkiv, injure 35 others, military hospital among targets (Updated). Russia’s massive Shahed drone attack targeted Kharkiv city and region late on 29 March, killing two elderly residents. Five children are among those injured.