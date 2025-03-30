Ukraine tests FPV drone targeting anti-drone electronic warfare systems

Ukraine is testing FPV drones equipped with radiation detection systems capable of locating Russian electronic warfare installations used against drones, which could spark a new phase in the Ukraine-Russia drone-jammer arms race, Militarnyi reports. Ukrainian video footage of the drone tests has been published online and shared by Russian sources.

As the Russo-Ukrainian war continues, Ukraine’s focus on advancing drone technology highlights the increasing significance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield. Drone innovations have become a defining aspect of the war, with unmanned vehicles operating across air, land, and sea. Meanwhile, anti-drone electronic warfare is rapidly evolving as well, as both sides advance their technologies.

Militarnyi says the integrated signal receiver in the drone detects radiation sources across 12 frequency bands and calculates the distance to these sources based on signal strength. Antennas positioned on the sides of the drone determine the direction to the radiation emitter.

The built-in device transmits all data to the operator’s interface through the flight controller. The system serves as a guide, allowing the pilot to locate the electronic warfare installation using the provided information. The video shows that the pilot can view the signal strength across 12 frequency bands, identify the direction to the strongest emitter, and access additional data to pinpoint the location of the jammers.

Tactical applications

This system is primarily designed to locate and neutralize trench-based electronic warfare systems that disrupt FPV drone operations on the frontlines. It can also identify key targets equipped with onboard electronic warfare systems. Equipped with this detection technology, the drone retains the capability to carry an explosive payload, enabling it to strike targets immediately after locating them, according to Militarnyi.

When paired with fiber-optic communication systems that make the drones immune to electronic interference, this technology could provide an effective solution for breaching enemy defense corridors, allowing for the deployment of more constant and cost-effective FPV drones, Militarnyi says.

Russian Telegram channels, which shared footage of these tests, have claimed that similar drones have been spotted on the frontlines in recent months.

