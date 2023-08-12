Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 535: Ukraine advances in Zaporizhia Oblast 

Ukraine made tactically significant advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russia attacks Ukraine with Kinzhal missiles, killing child in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. 900 Ukrainian marines completed training in the UK.

Daily overview — Summary report, August 12 According to information from the General Staff as of 06.00 11.08.2023, supplemented by its [18:00 assessment]. Day 535 of the russian full-scale military aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Last night, the russian federation conducted yet another air strike with Iranian Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs in Ukraine. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being updated.

During the day of August 11, the russian occupiers launched 5x missile and 31x air strikes, 49x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians residential, including children. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

During the day of August 11, there were more than 30x combat engagements.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary fired mortars and artillery at more than 20x settlements, including Kliusy (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Myropillya, Uhroidy (Sumy oblast), Okip, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Vovchans’ki Khutory, and Okhrimivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Kup’yans’k axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Syn’kivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv oblast). Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinities of Kyslivka and Pershotravneve (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 15x settlements, including Kup’yans’k, Shyikivka, Cherneshchyna, and Proletarske (Vysochynivka) (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Nevs’ke, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Spirne, Vesele, Zaliznyans’ke, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast). The adversary fired artillery at more than 25x settlements: Nevs’ke, Dibrova, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Sivers’k, Verkhn’okam’yans’ke, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the adversary attempted offensive operations in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora (Donetsk oblast), to no success. More than 20x settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shul’tyne, Toretsk, Zalizne, and New York (Donetsk oblast), suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

Avdiivka axis: under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back russian troops’ advance in the vicinity of Avdiivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery at more than 10x settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sjeverne, Pervomais’ke, and Nevel’s’ke (Donetsk oblast).

Mar’inka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the russian offensive in the vicinity of the city of Mar’inka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Mar’inka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery at more than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mar’inka, Maksymil’yanivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, and Yelyzavetivka (Donetsk oblast).

Shakhtars’ke axis: the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost position in the vicinity of Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinity of Staromaiors’ke (Donetsk oblast). Vodyane, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blahodatne (Donetsk oblast) came under artillery fire.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novodanylivka and Orikhove (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy fired artillery at more than 20x settlements, including Lobkove, P’yatykhatky, Kam’yans’ke, and Plavni (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the enemy artillery shelled more than 20x settlements, including Beryslav, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Kherson (Kherson oblast), Kutsurub, and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv oblast).

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct the offensive operation on Melitopol’ and Berdyans’k axes, consolidating their positions, and conducting counter-battery fire.

The adversary continues to use civilian educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for its own purposes. In particular, it was found that a school building in the village of Sjeverne (Luhansk oblast) was used for military purposes. Currently, access to the school for locals is prohibited. At the same time, the occupiers set up a hospital for the russian occupation forces on the territory of a kindergarten located in the northern part of the city of Tokmak (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

During the day of August 11, Ukrainian Air Force launched 1x air strike on the concentration of troops, weapons, and military equipment of the adversary. Also, the Ukrainian defenders intercepted 4x operational-tactical level reconnaissance UAVs of the enemy.

During the day of August 11, Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 1x anti-aircraft missile system Strela of the adversary.

Moscow reportedly shoots down drone after Russia targets Ukraine with ballistic missiles. Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense in the city shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Karamyshevskaya Embankment. The incident happened within an hour after the Russian military targeted Ukraine with four high-speed Kinzhal missiles. One of the missiles struck a private house in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, killing an 8-year-old boy, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported.

Ukrainian colonel: “Russia competing with West to supply weapons to Ukraine”. Since the beginning of the all-out war, the Ukrainian military scooped up more than 800 units of Russia’s heavy equipment including some 300 tanks, a Ukrainian colonel says.

First Ukrainian pilots who undergo F-16 training probably won’t be ready to fly them until next summer – Washington Post. A first group of six Ukrainian pilots is not expected to complete training on the US-made F-16 before next summer, the Ukrainian government and military officials said, according to The Washington Post. Just six pilots, about half a squadron, will go through the first round of training and two other pilots have been identified as reserve candidates, two Ukrainian officials informed.

900 Ukrainian marines completed training in the UK. The Royal Marines and British commandos trained Ukrainian marines. The program, supported by other partners, lasted six months in the UK. “More than 20,000 recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received training in the UK since the start of 2022, learning essential frontline skills,” the UK MoD wrote.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Russia has likely redeployed airborne forces’ (VDV) units from the Kherson region to the heavily contested Orikiv sector in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The 58th Combined Arms Army (58 CAA) has been in combat facing Ukrainian assaults since 4 June 2023.

As early as 11 July 2023, the then commander of 58 CAA was sacked, likely partially because of his insistence that elements of his force needed to be relieved.

Reports suggest that the 70th and 71st Motor Rifle Regiments have faced particularly intense attrition and heavy combat on the front line. There is a realistic possibility that the arrival of VDV will finally allow elements of these regiments to be pulled out for rest and recovery. However, the redeployment will likely leave Russia’s defences near the east bank of the Dnipro River weaker, where they are increasingly harassed by Ukrainian amphibious raids.

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

Ukraine to support Slovenia in the aftermath of devastating floods. On 10 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on providing help to Slovenia hit by severe floods described by PM Robert Golob as the country’s worst natural disaster of this kind, according to Euronews.

Russia killed three and injured 50 civilians on 10 August. On 10 August, Russian attacks killed three and injured 50 civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson Oblasts, according to reports of Ukrainian regional military administrations as of the morning of 11 August.

Russia attacks Ukraine with Kinzhal missiles, killing child in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched four high-speed Kinzhal missiles at Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian air defense shot down one of the four missiles. One of the missiles struck a private house in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, killing an 8-year-old boy, Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported. “The missile hit the territory of a detached house in Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived. An 8-year-old boy died in the attack. Information about other victims is currently being clarified,” Prosecutor’s Office wrote on its GT channel.

Volunteers’ needles aid Ukraine’s wounded warriors. They survived Russia’s bombs and bullets, but dressing their own wounds posed a new challenge – until Ukraine’s sewing volunteers stepped in with custom adaptive clothes.

Third mission of American surgeons will provide free face and neck surgeries for Ukrainians. In November 2023, a team of American plastic surgeons will perform free reconstructive surgery in Lviv for the Ukrainian military and civilians who have suffered facial and neck injuries as part of the Face to Face project, Lviv City Council announced on its website.

Legal

Russia takes Ukrainian teenagers to brainwashing camps to prepare them for mobilization – National Resistance Center of Ukraine. Russian troops are taking Ukrainian teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to military camps to “re-educate” and to encourage them to join the armed forces, the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine says. On 1 August, Gvardeets military-patriotic camp opened in the Russian town of Penza. According to the Center, the invaders took teenagers from six occupied cities and villages – Mariupol, Kirovske, Yenakiieve, Horlivka, Shakhtarsk, Makiiivka, and Donetsk to the camp to provide basic military training to them. The propaganda program also involved visits to nearby museums, performances by pro-Kremlin artists, and activities to prepare children mentally and physically to defend Russia.

Support

Media: Germany may start Taurus missile supply to Ukraine after disabling Russian territory targeting. The German government is in talks with the Taurus missile manufacturer regarding altering the missile software before its potential supply to Ukraine, according to media reports. On 11 August, Tagesschau reported that the German government had “apparently given up its refusal to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine” with a prerequisite for that being the restrictions to the targeting software of the missile to disable attacks on Russia.

New Developments

Bacardi thrives in altered Russian alcohol market, defying earlier promises to exit Russia. Ukraine added Bacardi, the world’s largest private alcohol company, to its list of international war sponsors. Despite promising solidarity, Bacardi kept operating in the Russian market, paying $12 million into Russia’s state budget.

Ukrainian app shows which companies still operate in Russia by scanning barcode. Ukrainian Mykhailo Mozhaiskyi has created a Zrada app that allows users to identify and boycott products related to the Russian economy. “Our goal is to boycott products related to the Russian economy. There are products of Russian companies, products of companies that operate

Assessment

On the War

The Institute of Study of War has made the following assessment as of 11 August:

Ukrainian forces made tactically significant advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on August 11. Geolocated footage published on August 11 confirms that Ukrainian forces reached the northern outskirts of Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv) in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, though the permanence and extent of these positions are currently unclear.[1] Ukrainian forces have conducted regular ground attacks towards Robotyne for weeks as part of their operations aimed at degrading Russian defenses. The Ukrainian forces’ ability to advance to the outskirts of Robotyne — which Russian forces have dedicated significant effort, time, and resources to defend — remains significant even if Ukrainian gains are limited at this time. Geolocated footage published on August 11 shows that Ukrainian forces advanced into Urozhaine (9km south of Velyka Novosilka) along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area. Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces pushed Russian forces back into the settlement on August 10 and 11.[2] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the Bakhmut, Berdiansk (Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area), and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions.[3]

Ukrainian counteroffensive operations appear to be forcing the Russian military to laterally redeploy Russian forces defending in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, indicating that the Ukrainian effort there may be significantly degrading Russian defenses. Russian milbloggers claimed on August 11 that elements of the 7th Guards Airborne (VDV) Division are involved in heavy fighting near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov claimed on August 10 that elements of the “Vostok Akhmat” Battalion are now defending near Robotyne.[4] Elements of the 58th Combined Arms Army’s 42nd Motorized Rifle Division (Southern Military District) have been the primary Russian formation defending immediately south of Orikhiv since the start of the counteroffensive, with elements of the 22nd and 45th Separate Guards Spetsnaz (Russian General Staff Main Directorate) brigades and the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade (Black Sea Fleet) supporting Russian defensive operations in the area.[5] The arrival of the 7th VDV Division and the Akhmat elements to the Robotyne area represents the first explicit commitment of new Russian formations and units to the area.

Kadyrov has consistently deployed Akhmat elements to perceived critical sectors of the frontline in order to earn favor from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and most recently deployed Akhmat Spetsnaz elements to the Klishchiivka area south of Bakhmut in response to Ukrainian advances in the area.[6] Russian sources claimed that elements of the 7th VDV deployed from east (left) bank Kherson Oblast to the Zaporizhzhia direction following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station (KHPP) dam on June 6, and ISW later observed elements of the division defending against Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in the Staromayorske area along the administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts in July.[7]

The 7th VDV Division is now split across at least two and possibly three axes of the front. Russian milbloggers offered diverging accounts on whether elements of the 7th VDV Division withdrew entirely from the Staromayorske area after Ukrainian forces captured the settlement on July 27.[8] Elements of the division have remained in Kherson Oblast to defend against Ukrainian activity on the left bank of the Dnipro River.[9] Elements of the 7th VDV division may have arrived in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast at an earlier date, although this is the first time that Russian sources have claimed that Russian command has committed these elements to fight in the area. Elements of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division continue to defend near Robotyne and ISW has not observed any elements of the division withdrawing from the area, indicating that the arrival of the 7th VDV Division and Akhmat elements likely does not portend a rotation for the main Russian fighting force in the Orikhiv direction.[10] These likely lateral redeployments suggest that Ukrainian counteroffensive operations have significantly degraded existing defending Russian forces in the area and prompted the Russian command to send these elements to shore up Russian defenses in this critical sector of the frontline. The lack of Russian operational reserves means that the Russian command will have to conduct more lateral redeployments if they wish to reinforce certain sectors of the front in the future.[11]

Russia’s practice of conducting lateral redeployments to key sectors of the front will likely further weaken Russian defensive lines in aggregate, as both Russian and Ukrainian operations are fixing Russian units to certain sectors of the front. These lateral reinforcements will likely disrupt Russian offensive and defensive operations in the sectors from which they are drawn and threaten to rapidly degrade the forces that the Russian military is using as reinforcements.[12] Russia currently does not appear to possess significant available forces that it could draw on for reinforcements without endangering other sectors of the front. Ukrainian counteroffensive operations drew elite Russian formations and units to the Bakhmut area and continue to fix them there.[13] Russian forces have also committed a significant number of forces to localized offensives operations in the Kupiansk and Svatove areas, which aim to similarly draw Ukrainian forces away from areas of Ukrainian counteroffensive operations.[14] Even if the Russian command determines to end localized offensive pushes in these areas it would likely take some time for Russian forces to lower the tempo of their operations and withdraw forces for lateral redeployments without opening up areas of the front to successful Ukrainian counterattacks. The limited Russian lateral redeployment of elements of the 7th VDV Division from the left bank of Kherson Oblast in June appears to have set conditions that allowed Ukrainian forces to more freely operate in the area, and Ukrainian forces will likely similarly exploit weakened Russian groupings in other areas of the front where they are actively conducting offensive operations in the event of further Russian movements.[15]

Ukrainian forces on the other hand maintain reserves that allow them to rotate units instead of relying on redeploying units conducting defensive and offensive operations to other sectors of the line without rest.[16] Ukrainian forces likely therefore can maintain the necessary combat potential needed to continue degrading Russian forces defending southern Ukraine and the Bakhmut area while constraining Russian advances along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line. Russian lateral redeployments will likely increase the likelihood that Russian forces would have to fall back to prepared defensive positions without significant support in the case of a Ukrainian breakthrough.[17] The further degradation of defending Russian forces thus creates opportunities for any Ukrainian breakthrough to be potentially decisive.[18]

Russian forces appear to be intensifying offensive operations northeast of Kupiansk, likely to draw Ukrainian forces away from more operationally significant areas of the front. A prominent Kremlin-affiliated milblogger claimed on August 10 that Russian offensives along the front line in the Kupiansk area forced Ukrainian forces to flee to Petropavlivka (7km east of Kupiansk) and claimed that Russian forces are threatening to collapse Ukrainian defenses in the area.[19] The milblogger predicted that Russian forces will take Petropavlivka in the next two days and continue advancing toward Kupiansk.[20] The milblogger claimed on August 11 that Russian forces have recently captured 30 Ukrainian ”strongholds” in the Kupiansk direction along a wide front from Kupiansk to Kyslivka (20km southeast of Kupiansk).[21] Another Russian milblogger claimed on August 10 that Russian forces entered the outskirts of Synkivka (9km northeast of Kupiansk) and are less than 10km away from Ukraine’s advanced defensive lines.[22] ISW has not observed visual confirmation of Russian claims of advances northeast of Kupiansk. Russian milbloggers have repeatedly made claims of extensive Russian advances southwest of Svatove and ISW has additionally not observed visual confirmation of those claims, despite those claims now being weeks old.[23] Russian forces may have increased offensive activity on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line to take advantage of Ukraine’s operational focus elsewhere and to draw Ukrainian units away from more critical areas of the front. Ukrainian Eastern Group of Force Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty stated that Ukrainian forces have significantly strengthened defenses in the Kupiansk direction in recent days, indicating that Russian forces may have been successful in drawing additional Ukrainian forces to the area.[24] Ukrainian officials also announced mandatory evacuations for civilians in 53 settlements near Kupiansk on August 9 due to intensified Russian shelling and airstrikes posing increased risk for civilians, though the evacuations do not necessarily indicate that Ukrainian forces expect Russian forces to make significant advances.[25]

Russian forces conducted another series of missile strikes in Ukraine on August 11 and targeted a Ukrainian airfield for the second time in the last week. Ukrainian military sources reported that Russian forces launched four Kinzhal missiles and that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted one missile over Kyiv Oblast.[26] The Ukrainian Air Force claimed that the other Kinzhal missiles struck near the Kolomyia airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.[27] Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces targeted the Starokostyantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on August 6 because Ukrainian forces store foreign-supplied missiles including Storm Shadow cruise missiles at warehouses on the base.[28] Russia’s targeting of the Starokostyantyniv and Kolomyia airfields in the past week suggests that Russian forces are increasingly concerned about Ukraine’s interdiction campaign.

Russian sources claimed that the Wagner Group appears to be maintaining a presence at its facilities in Belarus, though the status of its rumored withdrawal to Russian remains unclear. A Russian milblogger posted satellite imagery captured on August 3 claiming to show that an additional 930 Wagner vehicles and 18 additional low-bed semi-trailers were present at the Wagner camp in Tsel, Asipovichy, Belarus compared to imagery from July 17.[29] The milblogger claimed that the imagery from August 3 shows that 40 shipping containers arrived and that unspecified construction is occurring at the camp.[30] The milblogger also claimed that the number of tents at the Wagner camp has not changed and that the number of cars present at the camp indicates that it is likely fully staffed.[31] Russian rumors about Wagner’s withdrawal from Belarus surfaced on August 8, so this additional satellite footage from August 3 does not completely refute those claims.[32] The footage does suggest that Wagner intended to expand its presence in Belarus and believed that elements of the deal ensuring its operations in the country were still in place as of August 3.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) is struggling with significant personnel shortages, especially in occupied territories in Ukraine, amid a broader power shift between other Russian internal security organs.[33] Russian Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev stated on August 10 that the MVD is struggling with a critical personnel shortage and that over 5,000 MVD personnel have left various MVD bodies within the past month.[34] Kolokoltsev stated in October 2022 that the MVD needs 52,000 police officers to adequately staff newly occupied territories in Ukraine by 2026, and stated in November 2022 that the current MVD shortage was 90,000 personnel.[35] Russian insider sources speculated that MVD employees are leaving due to corruption, poor payment, and performing as gendarmerie (military forces acting as civilian law enforcement).[36]

The Kremlin and Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) are likely attempting to deflect blame for Ukrainian shelling in Russian border areas onto mid-level officers. A Moscow court will consider a criminal case against two Russian officers accused of failing to prevent a surprise attack on the Russian Federation, which violates Article 340 of the Russian Criminal Code.[37] Russian authorities have accused the officers of failing to prevent Ukrainian forces from shelling their units and military equipment in Belgorod Oblast in April 2022.[38] This will be the first time that a Russian court will consider such a case since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.[39]

Key Takeaways:

Ukrainian forces made tactically significant advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and reached the outskirts of Robotyne amid continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on August 11.

Ukrainian counteroffensive operations appear to be forcing the Russian military to laterally redeploy Russian forces defending in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, indicating that the Ukrainian effort there may be significantly degrading Russian defenses.

Russia’s necessary practice of conducting lateral redeployments to key sectors of the front will likely further weaken Russian defensive lines in aggregate, as both Russian and Ukrainian operations are fixing Russian units to certain sectors of the front.

The further degradation of defending Russian forces creates opportunities for any Ukrainian breakthrough to be potentially decisive.

Russian forces appear to be intensifying offensive operations northeast of Kupiansk, likely to draw Ukrainian forces away from more operationally significant areas of the front.

Russian forces conducted another series of missile strikes in Ukraine on August 11 and targeted a Ukrainian airfield for the second time in the last week.

Russian sources claimed that the Wagner Group appears to be maintaining a presence at its facilities in Belarus, though the status of its rumored withdrawal to Russian remains unclear.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) is struggling with significant personnel shortages, especially in occupied territories in Ukraine, amid a broader power shift between other Russian internal security organs.

The Kremlin and Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) are likely attempting to deflect blame for Ukrainian shelling in Russian border areas onto mid-level officers.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, on the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast area on August 11 and advanced in some areas.

Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on August 11 and advanced in the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russian defense industrial base (DIB) has begun producing “Geran-2” drones, a modified version of the Iranian-produced Shahed-131/136 drone that will likely enable Russia‘s ability to maintain or potentially increase the frequency of Russia’s drone strikes on Ukraine.

Russian occupation authorities are taking steps to make the upcoming regional elections in the Russian occupied territories appear to be fair and competitive.