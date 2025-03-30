Ukrainian air defense downs 2,328 Russia’s Shahed drones in March amid Trump’s push for peace talks

In March 2025, Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed 4,043 Russian aerial targets, according to Ukraine’s Air Forces.

The report comes as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Recently, Russia has concentrated attacks on fewer cities at a time, overwhelming local air defenses and increasing the number of drones that successfully strike residential areas.

This number includes 2,328 Shahed-type attack drones, 874 drones of other types, and 805 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces shot down one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 25 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles, eight Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, and one Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile.

On March 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, in the past week, Russia had launched 1,310 guided aerial bombs, over 1,000 attack drones, and nine missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles.

On the same day, Russian forces launched 111 drones and a ballistic missile from Rostov Oblast. Ukraine’s air defense systems shot down 65 drones, while an additional 65 enemy decoy drones crashed due to electronic warfare measures or were destroyed.

Earlier, Dnipro city declared a day of mourning after a Russian attack on 29 March killed four people and injured 28 others, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak.

Lysak reported that nine of the wounded remain hospitalized, with two in serious condition, while the rest will recover at home.

