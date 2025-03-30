“Oh my God. Thanks a lot. Bye”: Biden was angered by “Moskva” sinking

The Biden administration had disapproved of many of Ukraine’s post-February 2022 war actions.

According to the NYT, the US disagreed with many of the Ukrainian actions, including the sinking of the Moskva cruise ship in 2022.

The publication notes that in mid-April 2022, American and Ukrainian naval officers were on a routine intelligence-sharing call when something unexpected popped up on their radar screens.

“According to a former senior US military officer, “The Americans go: ‘Oh, that’s the Moskva!’ The Ukrainians go: ‘Oh my God. Thanks a lot. Bye,” the NYT writes.

This was the time Ukraine sank the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet “Moskva.”

While it was a signal of triumph and “a display of Ukrainian skill and Russian ineptitude,” the US administration did not appreciate Ukraine

“For the Americans, there was anger, because the Ukrainians hadn’t given so much as a heads-up; surprise, that Ukraine possessed missiles capable of reaching the ship; and panic, because the Biden administration hadn’t intended to enable the Ukrainians to attack such a potent symbol of Russian power.

The article also elaborates on the testy relationships between the US and Ukraine commanders and Washington D.C.’s decision to not share the locations of “strategic” Russian leaders, like the armed forces chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov and their dissatisfaction with Kursk operation as it was a “breach of trust.”