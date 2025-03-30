Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Oh my God. Thanks a lot. Bye”: Biden was angered by “Moskva” sinking

The administration also complained about the “breach of trust”
byLesia Dubenko
30/03/2025
2 minute read
Russian military corruption Moskva flagman
The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, sinking in 2022. Photo: Osinttechnical/twitter
“Oh my God. Thanks a lot. Bye”: Biden was angered by “Moskva” sinking

The Biden administration had disapproved of many of Ukraine’s post-February 2022 war actions.

According to the NYT, the US disagreed with many of the Ukrainian actions, including the sinking of the Moskva cruise ship in 2022.

The publication notes that in mid-April 2022, American and Ukrainian naval officers were on a routine intelligence-sharing call when something unexpected popped up on their radar screens.

“According to a former senior US military officer, “The Americans go: ‘Oh, that’s the Moskva!’ The Ukrainians go: ‘Oh my God. Thanks a lot. Bye,” the NYT writes.

This was the time Ukraine sank the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet “Moskva.”

While it was a signal of triumph and “a display of Ukrainian skill and Russian ineptitude,” the US administration did not appreciate Ukraine

“For the Americans, there was anger, because the Ukrainians hadn’t given so much as a heads-up; surprise, that Ukraine possessed missiles capable of reaching the ship; and panic, because the Biden administration hadn’t intended to enable the Ukrainians to attack such a potent symbol of Russian power.

The article also elaborates on the testy relationships between the US and Ukraine commanders and Washington D.C.’s decision to not share the locations of “strategic” Russian leaders, like the armed forces chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov and their dissatisfaction with Kursk operation as it was a “breach of trust.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts