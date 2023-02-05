Russo Ukrainian War. Day 347: Russia attempts to encircle Bakhmut

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Over the last week, Russia has continued to make small advances in its attempt to encircle the Donbas town of Bakhmut.

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

Ukraine's prosecutor general says over 460 children killed and 919 injured in Russian war The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 443 children killed or injured

Ukraine’s prosecutor general says over 460 children were killed in the Russian war. At least 460 Ukrainian children have been killed and 919 children have been injured as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office said on 4 February. The numbers of casualties are not final, juvenile prosecutors added, because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas, and territories still occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine returns home 116 POWs from Russian captivity – President's Office Those exchanged are 87 army soldiers incl two SOF servicemen, 8 territorials, 7 national guards, 6 policemen, 5 border guards, 2 navy sailors, and 1 emergency service employee

Ukraine returns home 116 POWs from Russian captivity in another exchange. Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak reported another prisoner exchange on 4 February in which 116 Ukrainian POWs returned home. According to Yermak, those freed are “defenders of Mariupol, Kherson partisans, snipers from the Bakhmut direction, and other heroes of ours.”

European Commission to allocate EUR 1 billion to help Ukraine rebuild schools and hospitals. European Commission will provide Ukraine with €1 billion to rebuild civilian infrastructure, such as residential buildings, schools and hospitals damaged or destroyed by the Russian invasion, according to the EU-Ukraine joint statement following the EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv. “We have already created a special department that will coordinate the process of restoration, which will begin immediately,” the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in Kyiv on 3 February.

Norwegian paramedics get wounded by Russian shelling in Bakhmut. Two Norwegian volunteer paramedics Sander Sørsveen Trelvik and Simon Johnsen got wounded by the Russian shelling in Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine) ) on 2 February, VG reported.

Environmental

G7 agree to a price cap for refined Russian oil. The international Group of Seven industrialized countries agreed on 3 February on a price cap for refined Russian oil exports, VOA reports. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that the agreement follows a similar price cap on crude Russian oil exports set in December and “helps advance our goals of limiting Russia’s key revenue generator in funding its illegal war” in Ukraine. Officials say the cap is at two levels — $100 per barrel for Russian diesel and other fuels that sell for more than crude, and $45 per barrel for Russian oil products that sell for less than the price of crude, such as fuel oil.

Legal

NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports establishment of tribunal to investigate 🇷🇺 war crimes, Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam says before visit to Borodianka Russia's actions must be investigated, including possible acts of genocide, she said

NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports establishment of tribunal to investigate Russian war crimes, Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam says. On 4 February, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk met with the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam. During the meeting, they visited Borodianka village in Kyiv Oblast, which suffered the most massive destruction of any town in the Kyiv Oblast during the Russian occupation.

US attorney general allows the first transfer of Russian oligarch’s confiscated assets to Ukraine. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 3 February that the frozen assets of a Russian oligarch will be transferred to Ukraine, RFE/RL reports. “Today I am announcing that I have authorized the first-ever transfer of confiscated Russian assets for use in Ukraine,” he said. The assets were seized after the indictment of oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev on sanctions evasion charges. Garland said the assets will be transferred to the State Department to be spent “in support of the people of Ukraine.”

Russia’s crime of aggression must be tried before the international court – Estonia’s PM. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and war crimes against Ukrainians must be punished, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said during the meeting with the Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš, and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė in Tallinn on 3 February 2023.

Russia continues demolition of Mariupol's drama theatre to conceal its war crimes On March 16, Russian warplanes dropped 2 500kg bombs on the theatre, which sheltered 1,200 people. A least 300 civilians were killed in the attack

Disabled Kherson volunteer tortured by Russian invaders for insane propaganda confession to ‘spying for Ukraine’. Mykola Petrovsky was abducted on 27 March 2022 from the centre of Kherson and has been imprisoned ever since. The Russians who invaded and occupied his home are in all seriousness charging the 28-year-old Ukrainian volunteer with ‘spying for Ukraine’ and threatening a sentence of up to 20 years’ imprisonment. Petrovsky lost part of his foot and sustained serious injuries a few years ago, and now also needs urgent treatment for a stomach ulcer.

Canada imposes sanctions against 38 individuals, 16 legal entities from Russia Those sanctioned "are complicit in peddling Russian disinformation and propaganda," the Canadian MFA said in a press release on Feb 3.

Support

Portugal to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – PM. Portugal will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister António Costa said, without specifying how many will be shipped, DW reports. He added that Portugal is in talks with Germany to obtain parts needed for the repair of a number of inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal’s inventory of the weapon.

US announces USD 2.175 bn worth aid for Ukraine, confirms it includes longer-range rockets. The US has announced two new military aid packages for Ukraine worth $2.175 billion in total. “Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our 31st drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $425 million. In addition, the US Department of Defense will be committing another $1.75 billion in support for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to help strengthen Ukraine’s military,” US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s press statement reads.

New Developments

A company that produces content for a Russian propagandistic channel ceases its operation in Germany. The RT DE Productions company which produces content for the German-language TV channel of Russian state broadcaster RT has announced it is halting all of its operations in Germany, DW has reported. The RT DE went live with its German channel in December 2021 but was taken off the air by satellite operator Eurosat within days. Regulators said that RT used a Serbian broadcasting license to operate in Germany.

Ukrainian hackers target Russia’s briefing on cybersecurity. The GuildHall media outlet has reported that Ukrainian hackers targeted a briefing of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on cybersecurity for African nations and accused Russia of terrorism and invasion of Ukraine. “Russia is a terrorist state, and Russia’s war against Ukraine is definitely a colonial war,” hackers said. The briefing was organized by the Russian ministry to involve officials from African countries to cooperate.

A new package of sanctions will cost Russia EUR 10 billion – von der Leyen. The restrictions under the upcoming tenth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will cost Russia €10 billion, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on 3 February during the EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv.

Assessment

