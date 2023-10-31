Russo-Ukrainian war, day 614: Russian forces murder nine family members, including two children, in occupied Volnovakha

Exclusive

EU’s railway project: Breaking Ukraine’s ties with Russian gauge legacy. The European Commission and EIB have proposed a game-changing plan to replace Ukraine’s Soviet-era railway tracks with EU-compatible ones. As Russia’s war rages on, this ambitious project holds the key to Ukraine’s economic revival and safe passage for its people. Yet, with debates and concerns swirling, the initiative unveils a complex journey ahead.

Ukrainian fighter battles exhaustion in 14-hour swim for survival. Special ops achieves one of its most extreme missions, despite two attacks by Russian aircraft

Military

General Syrskyi: Russian forces increase activity in Bakhmut sector. “In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy has significantly reinforced their grouping and switched from defense to offensive actions,” Syrskyi said.

As of 30 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 299940 (+860) Tanks: 5190 (+15) APV: 9775 (+17) Artillery systems: 7202 (+14) MLRS: 834 Anti-aircraft systems: 559 (+1) Aircraft: 321 (+1) Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5419 (+20) Cruise missiles : 1544 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9555 (+23)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine tests mine-detecting drone, aiming for faster and safer demining. The ST1 drone is set to improve demining operations in Ukraine, functioning at a speed four times faster than human teams, and bolstering safety for emergency services as they conduct remote mine searches.

British intel: Russia recruits women for combat roles in Ukraine. For the first time, Russia recruits women for its private military companies to serve as snipers and drone operators on the front lines in Ukraine.

International

Zelenskyy meets bipartisan US delegation, discusses Ukraine’s defense needs. “We highly appreciate the fact that the Republican and Democratic parties, the administration of President Joseph Biden, as well as the US Congress, are united in supporting Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Dutch PM: F-16 jets for Ukraine to arrive in Romania within two weeks. “That means the training courses for the Ukrainian pilots who will fly them can start shortly,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Austria provided humanitarian aid to Ukrainian rescuers. The humanitarian support includes 2 passenger cars, a fire tanker and a ladder truck

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian attacks kill three civilians, injure at least 18. The Russian troops carry out daily attacks on Ukrainian cities, towns, and settlements, utilizing artillery, missiles and drones, killing and injuring civilians.

Prosecutor’s Office: Russian forces murder family of nine in occupied Volnovakha. Russian soldiers murdered nine family members, including children aged five and nine, after they refused to vacate their house for use by the Russian army. Warning: sensitive content.

Russian attack on Kherson kills one, injures 3, destroys residential house. At night on 30 Oct., Russia also attacked Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Sumy oblasts, damaging residential buildings, private houses, warehouses and cars.

Russia destroyed over 800 Ukrainian cultural heritage sites. In an irony, Russian forces also took down monuments of historical Russian military figures like Admiral Ushakov and General Suvorov.

Political and Legal Developments

Occupation authorities in Crimea sell Zelenska apartment for over $473K. Except for the Ukrainian President’s wife’s apartment, previously pro-Kremlin deputies had voted to “nationalize” Ukrainian banks, industrial enterprises, winemaking facilities, and a children’s camp.

Slovakia’s pro-Russian PM sets conditions to back Ukraine aid. Despite his pro-Russian rhetoric, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he will support ‘brutal financial aid’ to Ukraine if he is given guarantees the money will not be misappropriated and some will be used to renew border infrastructure and support Slovak companies involved in the reconstruction, Euroactiv reports.

New Developments

ISW: Antisemitic demonstrations in Dagestan revealed heightened ethnic tension in Russia. A Telegram channel sparked unrest in Dagestan by claiming “Israeli refugees” were staying at a local hotel. It prompted protesters to swarm the airport shouting “death to Jews”

Latvia donates 12 drones to the Ukrainian police. Latvia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Rihards Kozlovskis said that 12 unmanned aerial vehicles will be provided to the Ukrainian National Police free of charge.

