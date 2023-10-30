Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine tests mine-detecting drone, aiming for faster and safer demining

The ST1 drone is set to improve demining operations in Ukraine, functioning at a speed four times faster than human teams, and bolstering safety for emergency services as they conduct remote mine searches.
byIryna Voichuk
30/10/2023
2 minute read
ST1 drone. Credit: Mykhailo Fedorov/TG channel
Ukraine is testing a new domestically-produced drone designed to detect and map mines more quickly, according to statements made by Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The ST1 is an autonomous drone equipped with an inductance coil and sensors that allow it to fly at low altitudes and maneuver around obstacles, Fedorov said. It also contains a powerful onboard microcomputer that processes data in real-time before transmitting it to sappers.

On average, the ST1 drone works four times faster than a human, which will significantly accelerate and make safer the process of clearing mines from Ukrainian territory, the minister noted.

Ukraine’s demining efforts paves way for new capabilities in humanitarian clearance

Emergency service, military, and police sappers can operate the drone remotely to search for mines from a secure location.

In October 2023, the Ukrainian government simplified the import of materials for manufacturing combat drone components and ammunition to support domestic industry. The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced bureaucratic barriers to drone purchases by broadening the list of military and dual-use items that can be imported without requiring a permit from the State Service of Export Control. This will meet Ukraine’s needs and enable the ramping up of unmanned aerial vehicle production, according to officials.

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, announced that Ukraine deployed a domestically produced mine-clearing machine in the Kharkiv Oblast after four months of prototype testing.

