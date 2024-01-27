Russo-Ukrainian war, day 702: Russia uses deadly chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers

Exclusive

Ukraine business-police relations hit crisis point after Mazepa arrest. Ukraine’s business leaders are voicing outrage over the revival of coercive police tactics likened to the corrupt Yanukovych era after the arrest of financier Ihor Mazepa.

Senator silenced: how France’s TotalEnergies is allergic to transparency on Russia. Fossil fuel giant hits French senator with lawsuit on eve of hearing into its alleged human rights abuses in Africa and secretive deals with Russia

Flying bombs: how $ 500 FPV drones became Ukraine’s weapon of choice. A covert army of DIY drone engineers are racing to outpace Russia in a war that will be defined by drone innovation w

Whitewashing Putin: how one reporter muddies Austrian views on Ukraine. When an ORF segment aired Russian disinformation about Ukraine, it spotlighted the pro-Moscow bias of its veteran correspondent Christian Wehrschütz.

Military

Reuters: Ukrainian drones reportedly destroyed Russian oil refinery in the Black Sea. The drones hit the oil refinery in the Russian port city of Tuapse in the Black Sea on 25 January 2024

Russia uses deadly chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers, experts confirm. Russia has been using special gas grenades with chloroacetophenone, a prohibited chemical warfare agent, to attack Ukrainian troops, according to Ukrainian military representatives and forensic experts.

As of 26 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 380600 (+990) Tanks: 6265 (+8) APV: 11637 (+16) Artillery systems: 9082 (+15) MLRS: 972 Anti-aircraft systems: 660 Aircraft: 331 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 7033 Cruise missiles: 1845 (+1) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12064 (+20)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine unveils FURY: new weapon to dominate the Black Sea . Ukraine is developing a new underwater drone project that aims to destroy the Russian Navy in the Black Sea and protect Ukrainian waters.

UK intel: Wartime policies magnify Russia’s chronic underinvestment in public works. Heating systems are failing across Russia, leaving residents in sub-zero distress, as years of military prioritization over infrastructure combine with wartime strains on budgets and workforces, per UK intelligence.

Ukraine plans construction of four new nuclear reactors to replace lost capacity. Preparatory work is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

International

PM Shmyhal: all EU members to back €50 billion Ukraine fund. Slovakia pledged to support the package, Hungary is likely to stop blocking the EU decision.

Finnish FM: Hungary gave us “positive signal” that it will stop blocking EU’s €50 billion Ukraine aid. Elina Valtonen, Finland’s Foreign Minister, expressed confidence that Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, will not obstruct the €50 billion EU aid plan for Ukraine during the February 1st summit.

Air raid siren welcomes Danish Foreign Minister during his visit to Ukraine. The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, had to go down to a bomb shelter as he came to Ukraine with a surprise visit.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine’s government will cut payments to internally displaced people from war zones. Ukraine counts 4.9 people who relocated within the country due to the war. 2.5 million receive social assistance, but this year, the total spending will be reduced by 30%.

Russian shelling kills woman, wound boy in eastern Ukraine. The Russian army shelled residential areas of two towns in the Donetsk Oblast.

Russian missile strikes on Myrnohrad and Kherson injure seven, including children. The attacks, which were confirmed by regional authorities, targeted a school, a shopping center, and a kindergarten.

Kharkiv renames Pushkin’s street after Ukraine’s philosopher Skovoroda, cutting ties with the Soviet past. On 26 January 2024, the Kharkiv city council voted to change 65 Soviet street names linked to Russia, including Pushkinska Street.

Political and legal developments

MH-17 shooter Girkin convicted on extremism charges in Russia. The war criminal Igor Girkin (also known by his nom de guerre Strelkov) was convicted for criticizing the “lacking” war effort against Ukraine on social media.

New developments

US House Speaker threatens to derail border deal and Ukraine aid. The US Senate’s border deal that would include aid to Ukraine is facing strong opposition from House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has warned that he will not accept any compromise that does not fit the House GOP’s immigration bill.

Pentagon urges congress to approve Ukraine funding request, asserts global significance of support. The Pentagon’s concern centers on Russia’s alliances with countries like Iran and North Korea.

