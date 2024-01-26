Eng
Russian missile strikes on Myrnohrad and Kherson injure seven, including children

The attacks, which were confirmed by regional authorities, targeted a school, a shopping center, and a kindergarten.
byOrysia Hrudka
26/01/2024
1 minute read
russia attacks myrnohrad
Myrnohrad was hit by Russian forces on 26 January 2024
On the night of January 26, 2024, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Myrnohrad and Kherson, causing significant casualties and damage. The strikes resulted in seven injuries, including children, and damaged a school, a shopping center, and a kindergarten. The information about these attacks and the resulting destruction was confirmed by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, and Dmytro Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

The strikes come at a time when Russia is markedly intensifying its missile attacks on civilian infrastructure this winter. This increase in attacks underlines the growing need for enhanced air defense.

Prokudin detailed that Kherson was hit by S-300 missile systems, leading to two strikes in the city. These attacks damaged a kindergarten, an apartment building, and a shopping center. A 54-year-old woman in her home suffered leg injuries and a blast wound but received immediate medical attention.

Херсон
Kherson was hit by S-300 missile systems

In Myrnohrad, as Filashkin reported, the nighttime strike injured six people, including two children. All injured received necessary medical care, with one individual needing hospitalization. The missile strike destroyed an administrative building and damaged seven residential buildings, a store, a business, a school, and 29 vehicles. The full extent of the damage, especially to private homes, is still being assessed.

Read more:

