Ukraine’s government will cut payments to internally displaced people from war zones

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, stated on TV air that payments need to be optimized given that after two years, many people have already adapted to the new place of living. This is also part of the partner’s demand to continue financial assistance for Ukraine in 2024.

As was reported, Ukraine spends 80% of all tax money on defense, while social assistance, healthcare, and education are covered mainly by financial assistance from partner countries.

Vereshchuk stated that according to international standards, two years is enough to adapt, and partners are demanding that spending be revised.

In 2022, Ukraine allocated 57 billion hryvnia ($1.5 billion) for IDP assistance. This rose to 73 billion hryvnia ($2 billion) in 2023. The 2024 budget foresees about 57 billion hryvnias again for this purpose, which would be a decrease from 2022, given the inflation.

She noted the official IDP number fluctuates as some people migrate abroad and then return home, thus losing IDP status, while others from frontline areas get evacuated and registered.

“The vulnerable should continue receiving payments, while those who, for example, have already adapted, got housing or have highly paid work… the approaches should be fairer,” Vereshchuk commented.

