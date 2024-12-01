Eng
Putin approves record defense spending for 2025 as EU leaders visit Kyiv to show Ukraine support

Russia commits to record military expenditure, representing 32.5% of the 2025 budget, to sustain its ongoing war in Ukraine.
Yuri Zoria
01/12/2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off on a record defense budget for 2025, allocating 32.5% of the national budget – approximately 13.5 trillion rubles – to military expenditures underscoring Russia’s determination to prevail in its war of aggression in Ukraine, Politico and AP reported on 1 December. The ruble budget is currently equivalent to $126 billion, down from approximately $140 billion at the time of budget planning, before the recent sharp decline in the ruble’s value.

The Russian budget approval comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, continues to be Europe’s largest military conflict since World War II. Putin’s signing of record-high Russian defense spending coincides with the visit of European Council President António Costa, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, and Commissioner Marta Kos to Kyiv, where they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine on their first day in office.

The Russian budget represents a significant increase from the current year’s 28.3% military allocation, highlighting Moscow’s continued commitment to funding its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russian lawmakers had already approved the budget plans in late November, signaling broad political support for increased military spending.

The massive military spending reflects the resource-intensive nature of the war, which has significantly drained resources from both sides. Kyiv has been receiving military equipment worth billions in aid from Western allies. Meanwhile, Russia’s forces remain larger and wield greater firepower, especially in artillery – the dominant force on the battlefield – allowing for gradual advances in eastern Ukraine in recent months.

Russian officials have justified the increased military spending, with the Kremlin previously citing provocations such as Ukraine’s use of advanced weapons provided by the United States and the United Kingdom as reasons for Moscow’s intensified military operations.

