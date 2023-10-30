Russo-Ukrainian war, day 613: Catastrophic losses in Avdiivka show folly of Russia’s ambitions

Exclusives

Four reasons why Ukraine faces existential threat on par with Israel. Mirroring Israel’s eternal struggle for survival, Ukraine is fighting like hell against Putin’s genocidal war machine bent on wiping the very nation off the map.

Satellite images reveal Russian military factories ramping up production. Large new buildings have appeared at Russian defense factories producing aircraft, combat helicopters and cruise missiles over the past year, according to the Skhemy/RFE/RL investigation.

Military

Russia loses 6,500 soldiers near Avdiivka in October 2023, Ukrainian military says. From 10 October, the losses of the Russian army in the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of forces “Tavria” in Donetsk Oblast amount to almost 6,500 soldiers, said the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the Tavria front, Oleksandr Shtupun, according to Ukrinform.

Media: Ukrainian border guards down Russian combat aircraft near Avdiivka. Ukrainian border guards operating near Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka have reportedly shot down a Russian combat aircraft, a Su-25 attack jet as per initial reports, using a MANPAD system.

ISW: Remnants of Wagner Group fighting near Avdiivka under Russian MoD. The remnants of what was Russia’s Wagner Group private military company “appear to be fighting” at Avdiivka, ISW says.

Intelligence and technology

Kharkiv Oblast receives new domestic mine-clearance vehicle. The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has unveiled a locally produced mine clearance machine, aiming to provide an alternative solution for mine removal in the region.

Reuters: War in Ukraine boosts US arms industry. Supporting Ukraine’s defense, the US now seeks to replenish its own arsenal, increasing profits for the US defense industry.

International

Media: House Speaker Mike Johnson says Ukraine, Israel funding request to be split. The newly elected Speaker of the House, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson said a standalone bill for Israel aid would come to the House floor this week which indicates that President Biden’s request for aid to Ukraine will be further delayed, The Hill reports.

Canada proposes to create international coalition to help Ukraine return children deported by Russia. Canada proposed to create an international coalition of countries aimed at facilitating the return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly displaced by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the President’s Office said.

Norway to help Ukraine treat wounded soldiers. Oslo is ready to assist Ukraine in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, said State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of Norway Even Eriksen during a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Vilnius.

Media: War in Israel will not alter UK’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine, Sunak says. The Hamas-Israel war would not impact the UK’s “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine, Downing Street said in a summary of the call between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Sky News.

Switzerland pledges comprehensive support to Ukraine for missing persons identification. Swiss officials offered aid to boost Interior Ministry units’ abilities to find and identify bodies of the missing, including providing forensic equipment.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine strikes oil refinery inside Russian territory, sources say. On 29 October, an explosion targeted the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, causing a huge fire at the facility, authorities said.

Russian shelling injures four Ukrainian police officers in eastern Ukraine. Russian shelling injured four officers of Ukraine’s National Police in frontline Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, the Interior Ministry says.

Political and legal developments

Media: Republican US presidential candidate Christie calls to increase assistance for Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling the promises made by the United States to Ukraine and said that the United States should continue to supply the country with the necessary weapons to defeat Russia.

Ukraine intel: Russia prepares info op against Ukrainian defense minister. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has warned that Russian special services have prepared an information attack against the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

UK intel: Kremlin suppresses criticism of its Ukraine war before Putin re-election bid. Russia restricts open discussion at universities ahead of Putin’s expected 2024 re-election bid, tightening control of narratives and dissent in wartime Russia, as per British intelligence.

New developments

Russian missile hits Poltava Oblast last night. Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast early on October 29. Air defenses did not down the missile, but no casualties or damage was reported.

SBU’s Center A destroys 145 pieces of Russian equipment, 44 fortifications in one week (video). Over a week, SBU special forces targeted and destroyed a range of Russian military equipment and fortifications, including tanks, artillery, electronic warfare systems, and ammo dumps.

Russia attacks Khmelnytskyi Oblast with explosive drones, Ukraine downs them all. Last night, five Russian drones targeted Khmelnytskyi Oblast; however, the swift response of Ukrainian air defenses ensured the safety of civilians and protection of infrastructure, with no reported casualties or damage.

As of 29 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 299080 (+660) Tanks: 5175 (+8) APV: 9758 (+9) Artillery systems: 7188 (+8) MLRS: 834 Anti-aircraft systems: 558 Aircraft: 320 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5399 Cruise missiles : 1544 (+3) Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9532 (+8)

