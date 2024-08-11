Russo-Ukrainian war, day 899: Ukrainian Kursk incursion sparks Russian “Counter-Terrorist Operation,” with Ukrainians also allegedly advancing in Belgorod

Exclusive

Russian drones hunt civilians, terrorize Kherson with “human safari”. Drone attacks are scarier than shelling: they give no time to run for cover, say residents of a city that Russia pummels incessantly since its liberation two years ago

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine repels amphibious-style Russian attack in fierce Chasiv Yar battle. Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted a massive Russian assault across a canal near Chasiv Yar, halting Moscow’s attempt to establish a crucial bridgehead in Donetsk Oblast.

Unverified video claims new Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Footage shows alleged Ukrainian soldiers posing with flags in Poroz, a Russian village 2km from the border.

ISW: Russia resists troop shifts as Ukrainian Kursk incursion threatens Donetsk offensive. Russian forces face a strategic dilemma as they respond to a surprise Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast, potentially impacting ongoing operations in eastern Ukraine.

Frontline report: Official Russian statements hint at possible withdrawal from Vovchansk. Russian forces in Kharkiv’s Vovchansk shift to defensive stance as Ukrainian troops make slow but steady advances. Russians withdraw from the wooded area south of the river, while a small group remains trapped in aggregate plant.

As of 10 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 589700 (+1160)

Tanks: 8441 (+7)

APV: 16350 (+9)

Artillery systems: 16605 (+69)

MLRS: 1143 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 918 (+2)

Aircraft: 366

Helicopters: 327

UAV: 13372 (+47)

Cruise missiles : 2425 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22453 (+82)

Intelligence and technology

British intel: Russia continues costly infantry-led assaults for in Ukraine, making tactical gains. Russian Ground Forces maintain offensive operations along multiple frontlines, advancing within 16km of Pokrovsk, a critical Ukrainian logistics hub in central Donetsk oblast, and threatening Toretsk with gains in Niu York, as per UK intelligence.

Ukraine strikes Russian-occupied gas platform in Black Sea used for electronic warfare. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Naval Forces said that the platform housed Russian military personnel and equipment for GPS spoofing, potentially disrupting navigation of civilian ships in the grain export corridor.

Ukrainian MAGURA V5 drone destroys Russian Tunets Boat in occupied Crimea. These boats play a crucial role in Russian patrol and logistics operations on the peninsula.

Russian missile that hit Ukrainian children’s hospital was freshly produced, investigation shows. A Russian strike on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital killed four, including two boys who died days later, and injured 32 others.

International

US seeks to understand goals and strategy of Ukraine’s Kursk incursion. White House National Security Advisor John Kirby also reassured reporters that there were no changes to US policies regarding the use of American-supplied weapons for strikes inside Russia, even as Ukraine launches an offensive into Kursk oblast.

Reuters: Hundreds of Fath-360 Iranian ballistic missiles bound for Russia. European intelligence sources claim Iran is training Russian personnel on Fath-360 ballistic missile systems and preparing to deliver hundreds to Russia., Reuters says.

Belarus threatens to close Ukrainian embassy amid alleged airspace violation. Belarus, a key Russian ally, summoned Ukraine’s top diplomat in Minsk and threatened “retaliatory steps” if alleged drone “border provocations” from Ukraine recur.

Belarus deploys missiles near Ukraine, Kyiv sees Putin’s hand. Kyiv accuses Belarus of aiding Putin by diverting Ukrainian forces, while incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast since 6 August have sparked combat and panic.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian shelling injures 10 civilians in Kherson, evacuation zones expand. The Kherson Oblast governor reported a doubling of civilian casualties in the past month, including children, leading to expansion of mandatory evacuation zones in the region.

UN report: July 2024 marks deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since 2022. The report highlights the Russian attack across Ukrainian cities on 8 July, which in one day killed 43 civilians and injured 147, with one of the targets being a children’s hospital Okhmatdyt.

2 children among 14 casualties in Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping center. Russia attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, amid ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Political and legal developments

Russia declares “counter-terrorist operation” in Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts bordering Ukraine. Ukrainian forces entered Kursk Oblast on 6 August, sparking ongoing combat. The region is experiencing panic and chaotic evacuations.

New developments

Ukraine launches Army+ app to reduce paperwork. Ukraine introduced Army+ mobile application to streamline military operations, with features including electronic reports, training programs, and secure communication.

Man convicted for murder of Kremlin’s critic Nemtsov swaps prison for Ukrainian frontline. Russian authorities released Temirlan Eskerhanov, one of the men sentenced to 14 years in prison for the 2015 assassination of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, and sent him to fight in Ukraine.

