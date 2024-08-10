Belarus deploys missiles near Ukraine, Kyiv sees Putin’s hand

Belarus is reinforcing its military presence along the Ukrainian border following alleged airspace violations by Ukrainian drones, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced.

This development coincides with ongoing combat in Russia’s Kursk Oblast since 6 August after a Ukrainian incursion, leading to widespread panic and disorganized evacuations. Details on troop numbers, objectives, and the strategic rationale remain unclear.

“We’ve deployed special operations forces, ground troops, and missile units, including Polonez rocket systems and Iskander complexes, to designated areas,” Khrenin stated. “Air defense, radar, and aviation capabilities have also been enhanced.”

Self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Belarusian air defenses destroyed several suspected Ukrainian attack drones on 9 August. He detailed an incident where targets were intercepted at 19:04 local time, flying at 1.5 km altitude.

Lukashenko further alleged that Ukrainian forces have advanced 30-35 km into Russian territory in the Kursk region and are “digging in.”

The Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation says Lukashenko is trying to help Putin.

“The concentration of weapons from Belarus near the border is an attempt to help Putin and divert the attention of the Ukrainian command to that direction,” noted Andriy Kovalenko, director of the Center.

Belarus, a key ally of Russia, has supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine since 2022, allowing its territory to be used as a staging ground for the invasion. Despite its role in the conflict, Belarus has thus far avoided significant international repercussions.

