Ukrainian tennis player disappointed by crowd’s boos for not shaking hands with Belarusian player

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk expressed surprise and disappointment when she was met with boos from the crowd following her match at the French Open in Paris. Kostiuk faced a defeat against Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka in the opening round of the tournament. It was her refusal to shake hands with Sabalenka after the match that drew the negative reaction from spectators.

The boos directed at Kostiuk came as a result of her decision to forgo the traditional post-match handshake with her opponent. The Ukrainian tennis player has been known to abstain from shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and these countries. Kostiuk sees her actions as a personal protest against the war and the actions of these nations.

In response to the crowd’s reaction, Kostiuk expressed surprise and remarked that fans should feel ashamed of their behavior. She mentioned that she did not expect to be met with such hostility and added that people should understand the reasons behind her decision. The 20-year-old tennis player emphasized that she will continue to abstain from shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players.

“I would like to see how people will react to this in ten years when the war is over. I think they will not feel very good about what they have done,” she said.

Sabalenka, upon realizing that the boos were not directed at her, thanked the crowd for their support. She also stated that her opponent did not deserve to be treated in such a manner.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Belarus, sports, tennis