Killer of Kremlin critic’s Nemtsov swaps prison for Ukrainian frontline

A man convicted for his role in the high-profile murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was pardoned and deployed to fight in Ukraine, according to Russian state media reports.

Boris Nemtsov was a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was killed allegedly through the Kremlin’s efforts to silence dissent in Russia.

Temirlan Eskerhanov, who was serving a 14-year sentence for his involvement in Nemtsov’s assassination, signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense while in prison, according to Radio Liberty Russia.

He was released and is now reportedly engaged in combat operations in Ukraine. Eskerhanov’s military contract is for a one-year term.

Eskerhanov was convicted in 2017 for his part in Nemtsov’s murder. Court documents revealed that he was a member of the criminal group responsible for the assassination, tasked with monitoring Nemtsov and guiding the shooters to the politician’s location.

Murder of Nemtsov near Kremlin

Boris Nemtsov was shot dead near the Kremlin on 27 February 2015.

While five individuals, including Eskerhanov, were convicted for carrying out the murder, the masterminds behind the assassination remain unidentified.

Associates of Nemtsov criticized the official investigation, with many suggesting the possible involvement of high-level officials in Russia and Chechnya, a republic in Russia.

For example, Leonid Martynyuk, a friend and colleague of the slain Russian opposition leader, asserted that Vladimir Putin was behind Nemtsov’s murder. Martynyuk argued that Putin had the motive due to Nemtsov’s fearless criticism of his regime.

In June 2015, Ukrainians also collaborated with Russian activists to launch the English edition of the “Nemtsov Report” in New York City. The report, originally compiled by Nemtsov himself, documented Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, challenging the Kremlin’s denials.

