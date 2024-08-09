Eng
Ukraine launches Army+ app to reduce paperwork

Ukraine introduced Army+ mobile application to streamline military operations, with features including electronic reports, training programs, and secure communication.
byYuri Zoria
09/08/2024
2 minute read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presenting the Army+ app. Kyiv, 8 August 2024. Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Ukraine has launched a new mobile application called Army+ for its military personnel, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 8 August, as per Liga. The app aims to modernize military processes, reduce paperwork, and increase overall efficiency.

During the presentation, the President stated,

“Today, we are taking a step towards modernity. A step towards efficiency. This strengthens our entire army by empowering every commander, and eventually, every soldier in our army.”

The Army+ app started with basic functions and will be continuously updated with new features. One of the key features is electronic reports, which Zelenskyy said would allow soldiers to complete tasks “in a few minutes and clicks” that currently take “hours and days.” He said the app’s goal is to free the Ukrainian army from paperwork, preventing soldiers from wasting time on “outdated, unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Future updates to the Army+ app will include additional functions to address soldiers’ social and communication needs. Zelenskyy mentioned that the app will offer courses and training programs, as well as access to all social services provided by the state, including medical care, banking, lending, protected chats for communication between soldiers.

The Deputy Minister of Defense, Kateryna Chernohorenko, reported on 9 August that within 24 hours of its launch, 20,000 soldiers had successfully authorized themselves in the Army+ app. She compared this to other military systems that have been in use for several years, stating that they have approximately the same number of users.

Chernohorenko also clarified that while the Army+ app is now legally mandatory, there will be a transition period for its implementation to allow for widespread adoption among military personnel.

