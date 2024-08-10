Ukrainian MAGURA V5 drone destroys Russian Tunets Boat in occupied Crimea

A Ukrainian maritime drone strike has destroyed a Russian high-speed “Tunets” boat near Chornomorske in occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reported. The attack, carried out on the night of 9 August, used a MAGURA V5 drone operated by the special unit Group 13.

This latest attack highlights Ukraine’s growing naval drone capabilities. Despite losing most of its conventional navy to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, Kyiv has developed a formidable maritime drone program, effectively challenging Russian control over significant portions of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian MAGURA V5 naval drone destroys Russian high-speed Tunets boat near Chornomorske, occupied Crimea. Ukraine's intelligence reports the op also damaged 3 more Russian vessels (types unconfirmed). Part of ongoing naval warfare in Black Sea region. pic.twitter.com/xy3JJyeZq1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 10, 2024

The operation also damaged three additional Russian vessels, though their types are still being identified. These “Tunets” boats, part of the KS 701 project, play a crucial role in Russian patrol and logistics operations in Crimea.

This successful operation follows a similar strike in May 2024, where Ukrainian forces destroyed two Tunets boats and damaged two others. At that time, intelligence representative Andriy Yusov revealed that the attack employed two Magura drones: one breached defensive barriers while the other struck the targets.

Read more: