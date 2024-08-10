Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian MAGURA V5 drone destroys Russian Tunets Boat in occupied Crimea

These boats play a crucial role in Russian patrol and logistics operations on the peninsula.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
10/08/2024
1 minute read
A Magura drone washed ashore in Crimea and captured by Russian forces. Photo: Telegram/dva mayora, via mil.in.ua
Ukrainian MAGURA V5 drone destroys Russian Tunets Boat in occupied Crimea

A Ukrainian maritime drone strike has destroyed a Russian high-speed “Tunets” boat near Chornomorske in occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reported. The attack, carried out on the night of 9 August, used a MAGURA V5 drone operated by the special unit Group 13.

This latest attack highlights Ukraine’s growing naval drone capabilities. Despite losing most of its conventional navy to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, Kyiv has developed a formidable maritime drone program, effectively challenging Russian control over significant portions of the Black Sea.

The operation also damaged three additional Russian vessels, though their types are still being identified. These “Tunets” boats, part of the KS 701 project, play a crucial role in Russian patrol and logistics operations in Crimea.

This successful operation follows a similar strike in May 2024, where Ukrainian forces destroyed two Tunets boats and damaged two others. At that time, intelligence representative Andriy Yusov revealed that the attack employed two Magura drones: one breached defensive barriers while the other struck the targets.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts