Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russia deploys ship-based Orion drones as Ukraine cripples Black Sea fleet

Russia’s Black Sea fleet has suffered severe damage from Ukrainian naval drone attacks, prompting the deployment of ship-based Orion UAVs for the first time.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/02/2025
2 minute read
ISW: Russia deploys ship-based Orion drones as Ukraine cripples Black Sea fleet
Russian drone Orion. Photo: kronshtadt.ru
ISW: Russia deploys ship-based Orion drones as Ukraine cripples Black Sea fleet

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has employed a strike drone to counter a Ukrainian naval drone, marking a potential shift in its defensive strategy, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

Despite lacking a conventional navy, Ukraine has destroyed or severely damaged a third of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using a combination of naval drones and Neptune missiles since 2022, forcing Moscow to relocate its remaining vessels from Crimea to ports further east.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its Kronshtadt Orion strike UAV successfully destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone. The Orion, a medium-altitude, long-endurance drone with up to 30 hours of flight time and a 250kg payload capacity, was reportedly launched from a warship – a tactic not previously documented in the conflict. Originally tested in Syria in 2019, the Orion has now been adapted for maritime defense operations.

This development comes as Russia struggles to protect its fleet from Ukrainian naval drones, which have proven increasingly effective. Russian military experts are now advocating for increased X-UAV (TKB-1030) missile production to bolster the fleet’s drone defense capabilities.

Ukraine has meanwhile advanced its own maritime capabilities, with its Magura V5 naval drones successfully downing Russian Mi-8 helicopters over the Black Sea using integrated missile systems.

The threat from Ukrainian drones has forced major changes in Russian naval deployment. By April 2024, Russia had relocated all modern Black Sea Fleet vessels to Abkhazia and Novorossiysk, with its last patrol ship leaving Crimea in July. Despite this repositioning, Ukrainian forces have continued striking the Novorossiysk base.

By 28 December, Ukraine’s intelligence reported that Magura V5 naval drones had destroyed or severely damaged 15 Russian warships and vessels, effectively neutralizing the Black Sea Fleet’s ability to influence combat operations in Ukraine.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts