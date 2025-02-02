ISW: Russia deploys ship-based Orion drones as Ukraine cripples Black Sea fleet

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has employed a strike drone to counter a Ukrainian naval drone, marking a potential shift in its defensive strategy, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

Despite lacking a conventional navy, Ukraine has destroyed or severely damaged a third of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using a combination of naval drones and Neptune missiles since 2022, forcing Moscow to relocate its remaining vessels from Crimea to ports further east.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its Kronshtadt Orion strike UAV successfully destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone. The Orion, a medium-altitude, long-endurance drone with up to 30 hours of flight time and a 250kg payload capacity, was reportedly launched from a warship – a tactic not previously documented in the conflict. Originally tested in Syria in 2019, the Orion has now been adapted for maritime defense operations.

This development comes as Russia struggles to protect its fleet from Ukrainian naval drones, which have proven increasingly effective. Russian military experts are now advocating for increased X-UAV (TKB-1030) missile production to bolster the fleet’s drone defense capabilities.

Ukraine has meanwhile advanced its own maritime capabilities, with its Magura V5 naval drones successfully downing Russian Mi-8 helicopters over the Black Sea using integrated missile systems.

The threat from Ukrainian drones has forced major changes in Russian naval deployment. By April 2024, Russia had relocated all modern Black Sea Fleet vessels to Abkhazia and Novorossiysk, with its last patrol ship leaving Crimea in July. Despite this repositioning, Ukrainian forces have continued striking the Novorossiysk base.

By 28 December, Ukraine’s intelligence reported that Magura V5 naval drones had destroyed or severely damaged 15 Russian warships and vessels, effectively neutralizing the Black Sea Fleet’s ability to influence combat operations in Ukraine.

Read more: