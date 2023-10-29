Russia attacks Khmelnytskyi Oblast with explosive drones, Ukraine downs them all

Overnight into 29 October, Russia again attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast with drones, according to the first deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, Serhii Tiurin.

At about 3:45 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Telegram channel reported that Russian explosive drones were spotted in the skies of Khmelnytskyi Oblast. At around 04:45, Tiurin wrote on Facebook that residents of the region “could hear explosions” from the air defense activities. Later, the official noted that the air defense forces had done an excellent job, and there “are no casualties, no damage to civilian infrastructure,” Tyurin said.

In its morning update, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 29 October, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine with five Shahed one-way attack UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia’s Krasnodar Krai). According to the Air Force, all Russian explosive UAVs were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts. Ukraine’s tactical aviation and anti-aircraft missile troops performed this combat mission.

Days ago, Russia attacked the city of Slavuta in northern Khmelnytsky Oblast with the Shaheds. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Russians were probably trying to hit a nuclear power plant located in neighboring Netishyn.

