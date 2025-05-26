Ukraine faces third consecutive night of massive Russian drone attacks

Kyiv endured its third consecutive night of massive Russian drone attacks, with air raid alerts lasting six hours in the Ukrainian capital.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces struck the capital with attack drones. The assault damaged buildings in the Dniprovsky district, where windows were blown out in one residential building. Debris fell on a garage cooperative and a recreational facility.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties. Thank you to the Defense Forces for their effective work. Thank you to everyone who eliminates the consequences of attacks and helps the residents of the capital,” Tkachenko wrote.

The attack marked the third consecutive massive assault on Ukraine. Russia has conducted its most extensive missile and drone strikes of the full-scale war over the past two days. On the night of 25 May, the Russian army attacked 13 Ukrainian oblasts using dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles plus about 300 drones.

On 24 May, Russia launched a combined strike on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and drones simultaneously. The attack involved 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones across Ukraine. Air defense destroyed six missiles and neutralized 245 drones. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said nine ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv specifically.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts with various weapons including attack drones, missiles, guided bombs, and rocket systems. Russian leadership denies that the army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure during the full-scale war. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes by the Russian Federation. They emphasize the attacks have a deliberate nature.

On the night of 26 May, Russia again launched its massive drone attack on several oblasts of Ukraine. Two civilians were injured in a night attack in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Russian army reportedly struck the village of Yurkivka, hitting a private house. The house is destroyed. The blast wave damaged nearby houses and cars. A 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. The victims received necessary medical care, according to Fedorov.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attack drones destroyed a 100-square-meter residential building overnight on 26 May. The strike caused a fire that rescuers extinguished, according to the regional emergency service.

The attack damaged roofs of residential buildings, an outbuilding, two garages, cars, a fence, and a gas pipeline. At another location, two garages were destroyed and caught fire. A residential building was damaged and a car burned.

A 14-year-old resident of Velykodolynske was injured in the nighttime attack on Odesa Oblast. Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said the boy sustained various leg wounds. Medics provided assistance on site.

More than 10 explosions occurred in Kharkiv overnight. Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that six settlements in the oblast sustained Russian attack. The shelling in Kupiansk killed an 84-year-old and a 58-year-old woman, injured a 60-year-old man and women aged 76 and 68.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, private households and enterprises were damaged. Oblast Governor Serhii Tyurin said there were no casualties preliminarily.