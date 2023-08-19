Russian forces target Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi oblasts in overnight attacks

During the night of August 19, Russian military forces carried out a drone attack on an infrastructure target in Zhytomyr Oblast, causing a fire due to the wreckage of a downed kamikaze drone.

“A fire broke out due to the debris of the downed drone, which was later contained by the Emergency Services specialists,” Vitaliy Bunechko, the head of Zhytomyr Oblast State Administration, reported.

In a separate incident, Russian forces targeted Khmelnytskyi Oblast during the night of August 19, resulting in damaging explosions in several villages. Two women were injured in the explosions.

“Tonight, during an air raid alert, Khmelnytskyi Oblast was again attacked by the enemy. Explosions damaged 30 buildings in several villages of Khmelnytskyi District, shattering windows and doors in 32 households,” Sergey Tiurin, the first deputy chief of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration, reported.

As a result of these attacks, two women were wounded by glass fragments, while another six individuals sought medical attention in a state of shock, Tiurin added.