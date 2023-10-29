Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Media: War in Israel will not alter UK’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine, Sunak says

byOlena Mukhina
29/10/2023
Zelenskyy visits UK
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in Britain on 15 May 2023. Credit: Ukraine’s presidential office.
The Hamas-Israel war would not impact the UK’s “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine, Downing Street said in a summary of the call between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Sky News. 

“The prime minister underscored the UK’s long-term and unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated that the conflict in the Middle East would not change that,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

He also stressed the principles of a rules based order, in which people could live in peace and stability, needed to be protected both in Ukraine and the Middle East”.

Earlier, the Senedd (Welsh parliament) unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the 1932-33 Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Welsh parliament recognizes 1932-33 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

The announcement came from the Ukrainian Embassy in London on 25 October, heralding it as a “significant milestone in restoring historical justice and raising awareness about the millions of innocent victims.”

Read also:

