British Secretary of State for Defense visits Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

Leaders discussed reinforcement of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities as winter is approaching
byOrysia Hrudka
28/09/2023
1 minute read
Zelenskyy held a meeting with newly appointed British Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, during his official visit to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the newly appointed British Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, during his official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy praised the robust level of cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the defense sector, emphasizing how it has enhanced the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces, including the provision of long-range weaponry.

“On behalf of our entire nation, I extend our heartfelt thanks for everything you do for us. We are grateful for your assistance—military, financial, and humanitarian. We deeply appreciate that we can rely on you,” President Zelenskyy remarked.

The two leaders also delved into matters concerning the reinforcement of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, particularly given the approaching winter season.

Furthermore, they underscored the significance of the “Group of Seven” (G7) declaration at the NATO Summit in Vilnius and the commencement of negotiations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom regarding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

byBohdan Ben