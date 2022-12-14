UK to train 90 Ukrainian judges to carry out war crimes trials for Russian soldiers

The first group of judges attended sessions at a secret location and more will follow in the coming months. Attorney General Victoria Prentis told Sky News it would ensure perpetrators of atrocities can – at an unprecedented scale – be prosecuted while the war goes on.

A group of 90 Ukrainian judges will undergo training, provided by the UK, to carry out war crimes trials for Russian soldiers.

The first group of judges attended sessions at a secret location last week, and more will follow in the coming months, as part of a £2.5m investment.

The vast majority of war crimes trials are expected to be carried out in the country by Ukrainian judges. So far, 14 Russian soldiers have been convicted, with the first trial carried out in May. But a vast caseload of more than 43,000 reported crimes have already been registered.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: judges, Russian war crimes, UK