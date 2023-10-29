Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine intel: Russia prepares info op against Ukrainian defense minister

byOlena Mukhina
29/10/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Credit: Rustem Umerov/Facebook
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has warned that Russian special services have prepared an information attack against the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the following fake narratives are planned to be distributed in foreign media:

  • “Corrupt Ukraine sells weapons to ‘HAMAS’ terrorists”
  • “Ukraine uses the ‘Grain Corridor’ for illegal arms trade”
  • “Rustem Umerov exploits personal connections in the Arab world for illegal arms trade”
  • “Lebanon’s opening of the market for Ukrainian agricultural products is used for illegal arms trade”

The main goal Russian new information campaign is to completely halt the supply of weapons from Western allies to Ukraine.

“The fakes by the enemy indicate an intensification of efforts by the aggressor state, Russia, aimed at discrediting Ukraine.

For the same purpose, Russian special services secretly handed over samples of Western weapons to HAMAS terrorists seized during hostilities in Ukraine,” the Intelligence has revealed. 

Read more

Why Ukraine’s defense minister Reznikov resigned and who is tapped to replace him

