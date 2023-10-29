Kharkiv Oblast receives new domestic mine-clearance vehicle

On 27 October, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration unveiled a domestic mine clearance vehicle, developed in Kharkiv City.

“This is the ninth demining vehicle to operate in Kharkiv Oblast. But the first one is of our Kharkiv production,” Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov said.

The machine reportedly boasts an impressive capability to neutralize 95% of all mines, matching the efficiency of foreign models. The Kharkiv vehicle prioritizes operator safety, incorporating mechanisms that enable quick repairs and part replacements even after hitting anti-tank mines. Each such vehicle is priced at $154,000.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, the demining vehicle weighing in at 16 tonnes operates at speeds of 3-4 km/h, equipped with four cameras and an automatic control panel, ensuring precision from a distance of 300 meters. It has undergone rigorous testing in combat conditions, neutralizing over 300 anti-personnel mines in four months.

With a certificate of conformity in hand, production is set to begin, and the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has already acquired two machines, with a second one arriving by the end of November. This development signifies Ukraine’s prowess in defense technology and its commitment to safety and affordability.

As per Ukraine’s Emergency Service deputy chief, Mykola Didyk, the Russian forces contaminated approximately 30% of Ukraine’s land mines and unexploded ordnance, which encompasses an area of about 174,000 square kilometers.

