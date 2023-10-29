Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Kharkiv Oblast receives new domestic mine-clearance vehicle

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has unveiled a locally produced mine clearance machine, aiming to provide an alternative solution for mine removal in the region.
byYuri Zoria
29/10/2023
1 minute read
Mine-clearing vehicle developed and manufactured in Ukraine’s Kharkiv City. Screenshot: Telegram/Олег Синєгубов
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 27 October, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration unveiled a domestic mine clearance vehicle, developed in Kharkiv City.

“This is the ninth demining vehicle to operate in Kharkiv Oblast. But the first one is of our Kharkiv production,” Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov said.

The machine reportedly boasts an impressive capability to neutralize 95% of all mines, matching the efficiency of foreign models. The Kharkiv vehicle prioritizes operator safety, incorporating mechanisms that enable quick repairs and part replacements even after hitting anti-tank mines. Each such vehicle is priced at $154,000.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, the demining vehicle weighing in at 16 tonnes operates at speeds of 3-4 km/h, equipped with four cameras and an automatic control panel, ensuring precision from a distance of 300 meters. It has undergone rigorous testing in combat conditions, neutralizing over 300 anti-personnel mines in four months.

With a certificate of conformity in hand, production is set to begin, and the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has already acquired two machines, with a second one arriving by the end of November. This development signifies Ukraine’s prowess in defense technology and its commitment to safety and affordability.

As per Ukraine’s Emergency Service deputy chief, Mykola Didyk, the Russian forces contaminated approximately 30% of Ukraine’s land mines and unexploded ordnance, which encompasses an area of about 174,000 square kilometers. 

Read also:

  • Ukraine’s demining efforts paves way for new capabilities in humanitarian clearance
  • Switzerland pledges some USD 109 million for demining efforts in Ukraine
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts