Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Media: Ukrainian border guards down Russian combat aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukrainian border guards operating near Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka have reportedly shot down a Russian combat aircraft, a Su-25 attack jet as per initial reports, using a MANPAD system.
byYuri Zoria
29/10/2023
1 minute read
Russian Su-25-SM3. Illustrative image. Source: airwar.ru
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 29 October, the soldiers of a Ukrainian border guard unit destroyed a Russian combat aircraft near sieged Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, using a MANPAD missile, Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko told RBC-Ukraine. Initial reports suggest that the aircraft was the Su-25 ground attack jet.

As part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, border guards continue to repel Russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, the hottest spot on the eastern front.

“Today, a border unit’s MANPADS crew shot down an enemy combat aircraft, preliminarily a SU-25 attack aircraft. The air defense missile launched by the border guards from the portable complex hit the air target,” the State Border Guard Service spokesman added.

Demchenko stated that after the hit, the Russian plane started to smoke, began to lose altitude, and disappeared behind the horizon.

In the previous weeks, Russia lost several Su-25 attack aircraft in the area of Avdiivka amid its ongoing efforts to pocket and overrun the Ukrainian-held city.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts