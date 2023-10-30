Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy meets bipartisan US delegation, discusses Ukraine’s defense needs

“We highly appreciate the fact that the Republican and Democratic parties, the administration of President Joseph Biden, as well as the US Congress, are united in supporting Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with the bipartisan delegation of US representatives on 30 October. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of US representatives on 30 October, emphasizing unity against Russia’s ongoing threats, according to Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Representatives, featuring James French Hill, Michael Quigley, and Stephen Lynch, all of whom are on a visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said such solidarity visits send a powerful signal of support for Ukraine from the US amid Russian missile attacks on cities as winter approaches.

“We highly appreciate the fact that the Republican and Democratic parties, the administration of President Joseph Biden, as well as the US Congress, are united in supporting Ukraine,” he stated.

The leaders discussed continuing comprehensive US assistance for Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Biden submitting a budget request to Congress that provides military and other aid.

“Since the early days of the full-scale invasion, US support remains unwavering, which has helped unite the world around Ukraine. Continuing such assistance is the key to our country’s success in countering Russian aggression,” the President said.

Zelenskyy briefed the delegation on the military situation and urgent defense needs. Key areas for further security assistance were detailed.

