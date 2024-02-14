Mike Johnson rejects Senate bill on Ukraine aid

A standalone bill to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan will not be passed in the House of Representatives because it ignores problems with US border security, House Speaker Mike Johnson said at a press conference of the Republican Party leadership in the House of Representatives on 14 February, the European Pravda reported.

The Speaker of the Republican-led House of Representatives has been blocking the approval of new aid funding for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel for several months amid disputes in the US Congress over strengthening US border security. The suspension of US military aid significantly impairs Ukraine’s ability to repel a full-scale Russian invasion.

Speaker Johnson said that the House of Representatives “will not be forced to pass a foreign aid bill that a majority of Republican senators oppose” and that contains no measures to secure the US border.

“Much more needs to be done to secure the border. And what came out of the Senate this week ignores this problem,” Mike Johnson said, referring to the Senate bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Mike Johnson once again criticized the White House for its inability to resolve the migration crisis on the border with Mexico, recalling the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas the day before.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden urgently called on the House of Representatives to pass a bill providing assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing its crucial role in supporting America’s national security interests and aiding global efforts to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty against Russian aggression.

The announcement came after the US Senate approved a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, securing the necessary 60 votes to move the legislation forward to the House of Representatives.

