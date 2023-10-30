Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Occupation authorities in Crimea sell Zelenska apartment for over $473K

Except for the Ukrainian President’s wife’s apartment, previously pro-Kremlin deputies had voted to “nationalize” Ukrainian banks, industrial enterprises, winemaking facilities, and a children’s camp.
byMaria Tril
30/10/2023
2 minute read
The Ukraine first lady’s house in Yalta, the city in Russia-occupied Crimea. Credit: Krym.Realii
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The occupation authorities in Russia-occupied Crimea sold an apartment belonging to Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for 44.3 million rubles (over $473,000), Krym.Realii reported.

The auction was held on Monday with two bidders allowed to participate, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Crimea.Realities project. The starting price for the lot was 24.6 million rubles (over $25 ml).

According to the report, the bidders were identified as individuals living in Moscow. The winning bidder Olga Lipovetskaya offered 44,3 ml rubles (over $473,000).

As Krym.Realii mentioned, Zelenska’s press office has not yet commented on this

On September 16, the speaker of the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov said the Russian authorities had put the first “nationalized” properties belonging to Ukrainian citizens in Crimea up for sale.

Previously, Konstantinov said pro-Kremlin deputies had voted to “nationalize” properties including Zelenska’s apartment and the building housing the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People in Simferopol. Also included were assets of Ukrainian banks and industrial enterprises, winemaking facilities, and a children’s camp, among others, he said. Crimea’s Russian-installed head Sergey Aksyonov said funds from the sale of “property belonging to Ukrainian businessmen” would be used to finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to Crimea Tamila Tasheva said Ukraine does not intend to recognize acts that violate human rights or the rights of the state, including decisions on “nationalization” or confiscation of property and inheritance.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts