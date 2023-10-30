Occupation authorities in Crimea sell Zelenska apartment for over $473K

The occupation authorities in Russia-occupied Crimea sold an apartment belonging to Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for 44.3 million rubles (over $473,000), Krym.Realii reported.

The auction was held on Monday with two bidders allowed to participate, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Crimea.Realities project. The starting price for the lot was 24.6 million rubles (over $25 ml).

According to the report, the bidders were identified as individuals living in Moscow. The winning bidder Olga Lipovetskaya offered 44,3 ml rubles (over $473,000).

As Krym.Realii mentioned, Zelenska’s press office has not yet commented on this

On September 16, the speaker of the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov said the Russian authorities had put the first “nationalized” properties belonging to Ukrainian citizens in Crimea up for sale.

Previously, Konstantinov said pro-Kremlin deputies had voted to “nationalize” properties including Zelenska’s apartment and the building housing the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People in Simferopol. Also included were assets of Ukrainian banks and industrial enterprises, winemaking facilities, and a children’s camp, among others, he said. Crimea’s Russian-installed head Sergey Aksyonov said funds from the sale of “property belonging to Ukrainian businessmen” would be used to finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to Crimea Tamila Tasheva said Ukraine does not intend to recognize acts that violate human rights or the rights of the state, including decisions on “nationalization” or confiscation of property and inheritance.

