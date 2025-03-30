Support us on Patreon
“This pain will never cease”: Ukraine marks three years since Bucha’s liberation, honoring victims

Ukraine commemorated the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian occupation, honoring the victims of the massacre and paying tribute to the defenders who freed the city.
On the streets in Bucha, 2022. Photo: Vadim Ghirda
“This pain will never cease”: Ukraine marks three years since Bucha’s liberation, honoring victims

Ukraine has commemorated the anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian troops by honoring the memory of the fallen and expressing gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers, Mykola Kalanishnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reports.

The atrocities in Bucha became a symbol of Russian brutality in the Ukraine invasion, prompting international outrage and calls for war crimes investigations. Despite overwhelming evidence and eyewitness accounts, Russian authorities continue to deny responsibility, claiming the massacre was staged.

“Three years since the liberation. Three years since this city in Kyiv Oblast has become a place of unimaginable grief brought by Russian occupiers, and at the same time — a symbol of the unyielding spirit of Ukrainians,” he says.

For 33 days of occupation, Russian forces killed 561 civilians in the city.

“The horrifying footage of the aftermath of Russian military atrocities against civilians revealed the true intentions of the aggressor — to annihilate Ukrainians and Ukraine. This horror will never fade from memory. This pain will never cease,” Kalanishnyk recalls.

However, he adds, in the midst of this hell, another truth was born — “the strength of the Ukrainian people,” and the heroism of the Ukrainian who halted the Russian military.

“The joy of Bucha’s liberation is mixed with profound sorrow — for the murdered civilians, for the soldiers who gave their lives in fierce battles. The occupiers ruthlessly destroyed Bucha, but the city they aimed to erase is being rebuilt, it lives, it breathes,” Kalanishnyk emphasizes.

